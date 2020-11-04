Home / Food Art

Japanese Tea House Creates Edible Zen Gardens Using Green Matcha Powder

By Emma Taggart on November 4, 2020

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on

From hot, creamy lattes to green tea chocolate, matcha is a long-standing favorite flavor in Japan. Made from whole green tea leaves that have been ground into a fine powder, matcha is a versatile ingredient that can be used in drinks, cooking, and baking. Omatcha Salon tea house in Japan celebrates its love of matcha and Japanese tradition by using it in every one of their artistic, culinary creations.

Omatcha Salon uses Uji matcha, which is believed to be the finest in the world. The region's hilly terrain, top-quality soil, mild temperatures, and plentiful mist all contribute to its excellent quality. With each dish, Omatcha Salon makes sure to do Uji matcha justice. Every drink and meal looks like a work of art, and we have no doubt they taste amazing, too.

One of Omatcha Salon’s most eye-catching treats is its edible matcha zen gardens. Each delectable composition is plated to mimic a real zen garden. However, rather than use stones and stand, the chefs dot pastries and sweets around the plate, and dust and “rake” green matcha powder. Describing one of its edible zen gardens, Omatcha Salon says, “[It] is filled with the playfulness of a pastry chef that imagines the rich autumn mountains and Japanese garden. Enjoy the taste of autumn, which is fun to see and a joy to eat.”

Check out some matcha delights from the Omatcha Salon menu below.

The chefs at Omatcha Salon in Japan create beautiful food and drinks using matcha powder.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on

The tea house's most eye-catching treats include edible matcha zen gardens.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on

There are also a number of other delectable desserts that use matcha in a variety of ways that are as much a feast for the eyes as for the stomach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on

Omatcha Salon: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Omatcha Salon.

Related Articles:

Artist Creates Daily Toast Designs Inspired by Japanese Traditions

20+ Charming Gifts to Creatively Celebrate Japan’s “Culture Day”

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Art of Finding Beauty in Imperfect Ceramics

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Creative Baker Creates Beautiful Pies That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving
Artist Hand-Carves Unbelievable Designs and Symmetrical Patterns Into Food
Self-Taught Baker Reveals How To Create Her Artistic Pie Designs in New Cookbook
Meticulously Decorated Cake Is Hand Piped To Look Like an Antique Persian Rug
Baker Designs Brilliantly Spooky Pie Crusts for Halloween
Creative Mom Turns Healthy Ingredients Into Incredible Meals That Belong in a Museum

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Japanese Chef Makes Colorful Wagashi Sweets That Look Just Like Little Birds
Japanese Mom Transforms Fried Eggs Into Incredibly Cute Meals
These Towering Cakes Look Like Avant-Garde Sculptures Straight Out of a Museum
Dazzling Malaysian Layer Cakes Reveal Complex Geometric Patterns in Every Slice
Talented Bakeries Are Creating Cakes That Look Like Paradise Islands
Tokyo Restaurant Offers 3D-Printed Sushi Tailored to Your Health Needs

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.