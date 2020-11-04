Japanese Tea House Creates Edible Zen Gardens Using Green Matcha Powder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on Aug 14, 2020 at 6:34am PDT

From hot, creamy lattes to green tea chocolate, matcha is a long-standing favorite flavor in Japan. Made from whole green tea leaves that have been ground into a fine powder, matcha is a versatile ingredient that can be used in drinks, cooking, and baking. Omatcha Salon tea house in Japan celebrates its love of matcha and Japanese tradition by using it in every one of their artistic, culinary creations.

Omatcha Salon uses Uji matcha, which is believed to be the finest in the world. The region's hilly terrain, top-quality soil, mild temperatures, and plentiful mist all contribute to its excellent quality. With each dish, Omatcha Salon makes sure to do Uji matcha justice. Every drink and meal looks like a work of art, and we have no doubt they taste amazing, too.

One of Omatcha Salon’s most eye-catching treats is its edible matcha zen gardens. Each delectable composition is plated to mimic a real zen garden. However, rather than use stones and stand, the chefs dot pastries and sweets around the plate, and dust and “rake” green matcha powder. Describing one of its edible zen gardens, Omatcha Salon says, “[It] is filled with the playfulness of a pastry chef that imagines the rich autumn mountains and Japanese garden. Enjoy the taste of autumn, which is fun to see and a joy to eat.”

Check out some matcha delights from the Omatcha Salon menu below.

The chefs at Omatcha Salon in Japan create beautiful food and drinks using matcha powder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on Oct 11, 2020 at 4:57am PDT

The tea house's most eye-catching treats include edible matcha zen gardens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on Jul 27, 2020 at 5:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on Aug 28, 2019 at 9:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on May 9, 2019 at 10:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on Jul 19, 2019 at 4:54am PDT

There are also a number of other delectable desserts that use matcha in a variety of ways that are as much a feast for the eyes as for the stomach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on Apr 16, 2019 at 10:11pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on Feb 7, 2019 at 8:41pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on Jan 11, 2019 at 7:40pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on Aug 29, 2018 at 2:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMATCHA SALON (@omatchasalon) on Sep 8, 2019 at 7:06am PDT

Omatcha Salon: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Omatcha Salon.

Related Articles:

Artist Creates Daily Toast Designs Inspired by Japanese Traditions

20+ Charming Gifts to Creatively Celebrate Japan’s “Culture Day”

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Art of Finding Beauty in Imperfect Ceramics