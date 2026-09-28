Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por ALUN BUTUUNI SOUND (@alundbutuuni_sound)

To turn up a party, you don’t need a flashy DJ with state-of-the-art equipment. Sometimes all it takes is one talented musician. Few people embody this like Habib Gunjat aka DJ Bumblebee. Armed with a single keyboard, he is the star of Alun Buutuni Sound System. First known locally for lighting up parties in Indonesia, he has captivated the world with his high-energy beats.

Gunjat is what is known in Indonesia as organ tunggal, or a one-man band. It’s these figures who have created a unique style of electronic music blends in elements of Bollywood and Arabic music. Unlike many other genres, it wasn’t developed in an upscale club or the large electronic festivals of the world. Instead, it gained traction while providing upbeat soundtracks to gatherings in small villages. All it takes is one large speaker on the cheaper side of the spectrum, and a bunch of people ready to dance the night away.

Sometimes Gunjat is joined by female voices, who further enhance the atmosphere by dancing on stage alongside him, or they simply set the example by letting loose. Even so, the music is carried by Gunjat’s quick movements across his reliable keyboard. It’s even more impressive as Gunjat often plays with only one hand, as he holds a cigarette in the other.

The lack of a laptop or a MIDI controller has left electronic music fans scratching their heads and bowing down to Gunjat’s catchy compositions. Others have compared them to the lively score of an adventure video game. “When you outperform most modern DJs with 90s era equipment,” reads a comment on Instagram. “This is the epitome of ‘play the cards you were dealt.’” Others simply share that they long to see Gunjat live one day.

As for the DJ and his team, they all continue to post their live musical experiments on social media as they promote their services. All of their Instagram posts include the following message: “Want to make your event—whether it’s a wedding, birthday, or office gathering—even more festive? Rent a complete electronic keyboard setup exclusively at Alund Butuuni Sound! Affordable prices, thunderous sound quality. Contact us now!”

To stay up to date with them—or even to book them for a party you’re throwing in Southeast Asia—you can follow Alun Buutuni Sound System on Instagram.

Habib Gunjat aka DJ Bumblebee has captivated the world with his high-energy beats, all created with a single keyboard.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por ALUN BUTUUNI SOUND (@alundbutuuni_sound)

Gunjat is what is known in Indonesia as organ tunggal, or one man band.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por ALUN BUTUUNI SOUND (@alundbutuuni_sound)

It’s these figures who have created a unique style of electronic music that evokes Bollywood and Arabic music.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por ALUN BUTUUNI SOUND (@alundbutuuni_sound)

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