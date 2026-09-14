Chappell Roan Announces a Fundraiser in Support of Trans Youth and LGBTQ+ Communities

Since singer Chappell Roan rose to fame, she has used her platform to draw attention to underserved communities. When she won the Grammy for Best New Artist, for example, she demanded better support systems for struggling artists. In 2025, she launched The Midwest Princess Project, which supports trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities. To raise money to further help these groups, Roan has announced The Super Graphic Spectacular, a two-night fundraiser in Los Angeles.

According to the organizers, the event will feature live entertainment, charitable efforts, meaningful community engagement, plus a special performance by Roan herself. “It will be filled with drag, dance, guests, surprises, and funnnn!!” the singer wrote on Instagram. “All net proceeds will be going to the Midwest Princess Project to help provide resources for trans youth & LGBTQ+ communities.”

The Super Graphic Spectacular also marks a very successful first year for The Midwest Princess Project. Since its inception, it has raised over $800,000, roughly half of which was secured during Roan’s Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Pop-Up shows.

With these funds, the non-profit has boosted over 60 organizations that empower and provide care to LGBTQ+ people across the United States: the Ali Forney Center in New York, which protects LGBTQ+ youths from homelessness; Los Angeles’s TransLatin@ Coalition, devoted to advocating for trans immigrants living in the U.S.; and The Center Project, which offers support, resources, and community space to LGBTQ+ communities in Roan’s home state of Missouri.

The Super Graphic Spectacular will take place on October 21 and 22, 2026, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Tickets are available through AXS. For those not in LA, Propeller is giving away a trip with premium tickets, round-trip airfare, and lodging. Volunteer opportunities with local LGBTQIA+ organizations across the country are also available.

To learn more, visit The Super Graphic Spectacular’s website.

Chappell Roan has announced The Super Graphic Spectacular, a two-night fundraiser in Los Angeles supporting trans youth and LGBTQ+ communities.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por ･ﾟ: *✧ Chappell Roan ✧*:･ﾟ (@chappellroan)

Chappell Roan: Website | Instagram

Related Articles :

Charli xcx and Noah Kahan Join Chappell Roan and Pledge $25,000 Each To Help Struggling Artists

Olivia Rodrigo Launches All-Women Music Festival With Proceeds Going to Charity

NFL Quarterback Josh Allen Wears Hats Customized by Children To Raise Money for Kids in Hospitals

Watch Rosalía and Björk Command an Electrifying Performance of “Berghain” at the BRIT Awards