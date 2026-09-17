Vinyl and CD Sales Are Booming as Music Lovers Rediscover the Joy of Physical Mediums

From the gramophones of the 20th century to today’s streaming apps, technology has dramatically transformed how we listen to music at home. Yet, despite the convenience of digital streaming, many music lovers today are turning back to vintage formats like vinyl records and CDs.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), streaming remained the largest source of recorded music revenue, generating $4.9 billion, up 4.7% from 2025. However, sales of both vinyl and CDs also surged in 2026, with physical music formats growing overall by 25.9%. Vinyl sales increased by 17.7%, while CD sales saw an even more striking 58.6% rise.

The growing love of physical formats may have evolved due to the controversial impact streaming services have on artists and the music industry. Buying records and CDs allows you to build a permanent collection that you can keep for years to come, whereas streaming platforms only provide access to music for as long as it remains available on the service. Licensing agreements can change, meaning albums and songs may suddenly disappear from your library.

Plus, buying physical music also offers a more direct way to financially support your favorite artists, while streaming services only pay fractions of cents to the artists on their platforms. And analog offers a way to mindfully listen to an artist’s record as they intended, without skipping songs.

It’s not just the music industry that’s looking to the past. Gen Z, in particular, has developed a fascination with older technology, embracing flip phones, analogue cameras, and other vintage gadgets that offer a welcome break from the digital world. Perhaps we all just need a break from our screens to really enjoy the amazing creativity humanity has to offer.

Despite the convenience of digital streaming, many music lovers today are turning back to vintage formats like vinyl records and CDs.

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