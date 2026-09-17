Home / Entertainment / Music

Vinyl and CD Sales Are Booming as Music Lovers Rediscover the Joy of Physical Mediums

By Emma Taggart on September 17, 2026
CD and Vinyl Sales Are Surging

Photo: Deklofenak/Depositphotos

From the gramophones of the 20th century to today’s streaming apps, technology has dramatically transformed how we listen to music at home. Yet, despite the convenience of digital streaming, many music lovers today are turning back to vintage formats like vinyl records and CDs.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), streaming remained the largest source of recorded music revenue, generating $4.9 billion, up 4.7% from 2025. However, sales of both vinyl and CDs also surged in 2026, with physical music formats growing overall by 25.9%. Vinyl sales increased by 17.7%, while CD sales saw an even more striking 58.6% rise.

The growing love of physical formats may have evolved due to the controversial impact streaming services have on artists and the music industry. Buying records and CDs allows you to build a permanent collection that you can keep for years to come, whereas streaming platforms only provide access to music for as long as it remains available on the service. Licensing agreements can change, meaning albums and songs may suddenly disappear from your library.

Plus, buying physical music also offers a more direct way to financially support your favorite artists, while streaming services only pay fractions of cents to the artists on their platforms. And analog offers a way to mindfully listen to an artist’s record as they intended, without skipping songs.

It’s not just the music industry that’s looking to the past. Gen Z, in particular, has developed a fascination with older technology, embracing flip phones, analogue cameras, and other vintage gadgets that offer a welcome break from the digital world. Perhaps we all just need a break from our screens to really enjoy the amazing creativity humanity has to offer.

Despite the convenience of digital streaming, many music lovers today are turning back to vintage formats like vinyl records and CDs.

Source: RIAA Reports $6 Billion In Mid-Year Recorded Music Revenue, With Growth Across Every Major Category

Related Articles:

Retro-Inspired Custom Wooden Music Cabinet Plays Both Vinyl Records and Cassette Tapes

Vinyl Surpasses CD Sales for the First Time Since 1987

Over 100,000 Vinyl Records Are Being Digitized for Anyone to Listen to Online

Australia Bans Fully AI-Generated Music From Its Official Song Charts

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Chappell Roan Announces a Fundraiser in Support of Trans Youth and LGBTQ+ Communities
Dolly Parton Estate Will Honor the Late Singer With “Dollyfest” Instead of a Public Memorial
Kelly Clarkson Hits Every Note Flawlessly in ‘Golden’ Cover From ‘KPop Demon Hunters’
95-Year-Old Willam Shatner To Debut His New Heavy Metal Band at Riot Fest l in Chicago
Buckingham Palace Honors Dolly Parton With a Guard Band Performance of ‘9 to 5’
Australia Bans Fully AI-Generated Music From Its Official Song Charts

More on My Modern Met

RIP Dolly Parton: Queen of Country Music and Universally Beloved Philanthropist Dies at 80
RIP Plas Johnson: Saxophonist Behind the Iconic ‘Pink Panther’ Theme Dies at 94
Wall-Mounted Audio System Lets You Listen to Music in Style and With Intention
Elements Music & Arts Festival 2026 Review: An Immersive Weekend of Music, Art, and Community
Elements Festival 2026 Turns the Forest Into a Fantastical Playground of Art and Music
DJ Samples Flight Attendant’s Voice During Confrontation With Passenger, Then Brings Her on Stage

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.