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Beautifully Informative “Blueprint” Poster Plots Pop Music’s History Across Decades and Styles

By Sara Barnes on October 2, 2026

Pop Love Blueprint by Dorothy

Music doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Artists are influenced by those who came before them—not only musicians, but also songwriters and producers. The UK-based design studio Dorothy maps musical history with its informative “blueprint” series of posters. Now, the studio has launched a new iteration on the theme. Its detailed Pop Love Blueprint features a metallic silver screen print of 1,200 musicians, bands, songwriters, and producers from pop music history, all laid out on a circuit diagram of a 1980s portable cassette player.

Venture through pop music as you study the intricate design. The poster traces the genre’s evolution, starting with Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong, both precursors to modern pop music. The two men were big in the 1950s, when music began to transition from the big-band era and eventually shifted toward teenagers. Acts like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones take us to the 1960s, which saw just how fervent fandoms can get.

Pop Love Blueprint rolls into glam rock that defined the 1970s with David Bowie and Elton John, then spotlights the golden era of 80s pop with the industry-shifting influences of Madonna and Whitney Houston. They sit alongside new wave artists who used heavy synth in their work, like Depeche Mode and Gary Numan.

Girl and boy bands from across time—including The Supremes, Spice Girls, Destiny’s Child, and One Direction—are featured in the print’s design, with Britney Spears and Justin Bieber, who captured teens’ hearts. They’re situated near iconic women of pop, including Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift, as well as women forging new and exciting paths in pop like Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo.

There’s a lot more to see on the Pop Love Blueprint poster, from Spanish-language stars like Bad Bunny and the K-pop band BTS. Get your copy of the poster on the Dorothy website.

The UK-based design studio Dorothy maps pop music history in its intricate and informative “blueprint” poster.

Pop Love Blueprint by Dorothy

Called Pop Love Blueprint, the poster features a metallic silver screen print of 1,200 musicians, bands, songwriters, and producers from pop music history.

Pop Love Blueprint by Dorothy

The names are laid out on a circuit diagram of a 1980s portable cassette player.

Pop Love Blueprint by Dorothy

It begins with the 1950s, featuring the likes of Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong.

Pop Love Blueprint by Dorothy

The map takes us through the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s, and up to the present day.

Pop Love Blueprint by Dorothy

Pop Love Blueprint by Dorothy

Pop Love Blueprint by Dorothy

Pop Love Blueprint by Dorothy

Pop Love Blueprint by Dorothy

Pop Love Blueprint by Dorothy

Pop Love Blueprint by Dorothy

Dorothy: Website | Instagram

All images via Dorothy.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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