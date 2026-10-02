Beautifully Informative “Blueprint” Poster Plots Pop Music’s History Across Decades and Styles

Music doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Artists are influenced by those who came before them—not only musicians, but also songwriters and producers. The UK-based design studio Dorothy maps musical history with its informative “blueprint” series of posters. Now, the studio has launched a new iteration on the theme. Its detailed Pop Love Blueprint features a metallic silver screen print of 1,200 musicians, bands, songwriters, and producers from pop music history, all laid out on a circuit diagram of a 1980s portable cassette player.

Venture through pop music as you study the intricate design. The poster traces the genre’s evolution, starting with Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong, both precursors to modern pop music. The two men were big in the 1950s, when music began to transition from the big-band era and eventually shifted toward teenagers. Acts like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones take us to the 1960s, which saw just how fervent fandoms can get.

Pop Love Blueprint rolls into glam rock that defined the 1970s with David Bowie and Elton John, then spotlights the golden era of 80s pop with the industry-shifting influences of Madonna and Whitney Houston. They sit alongside new wave artists who used heavy synth in their work, like Depeche Mode and Gary Numan.

Girl and boy bands from across time—including The Supremes, Spice Girls, Destiny’s Child, and One Direction—are featured in the print’s design, with Britney Spears and Justin Bieber, who captured teens’ hearts. They’re situated near iconic women of pop, including Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift, as well as women forging new and exciting paths in pop like Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo.

There’s a lot more to see on the Pop Love Blueprint poster, from Spanish-language stars like Bad Bunny and the K-pop band BTS. Get your copy of the poster on the Dorothy website.

The UK-based design studio Dorothy maps pop music history in its intricate and informative “blueprint” poster.

Called Pop Love Blueprint, the poster features a metallic silver screen print of 1,200 musicians, bands, songwriters, and producers from pop music history.

The names are laid out on a circuit diagram of a 1980s portable cassette player.

It begins with the 1950s, featuring the likes of Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong.

The map takes us through the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s, and up to the present day.

Dorothy: Website | Instagram

All images via Dorothy.

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