Home / Animals

Wild Elk Is Finally Freed From a Tire That Was Stuck Around Its Neck for Over Two Years

By Emma Taggart on October 14, 2021
Wildlife Officers Remove Tire From Elk's Neck

There are countless instances in which sea creatures get tangled in plastic waste; sadly, land animals also face the danger of man-made objects in their environments. In Colorado, a young elk spent two years with a rubber tire around its neck, until it was recently freed by wildlife officials.

It’s unknown how exactly the four-and-a-half-year-old bull elk managed to get a tire stuck around his neck, but it was integral to remove it as soon as possible. The burdened elk was first spotted in 2019, when officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) were conducting a population survey of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and mountain goats in the Mount Evans Wilderness. The officers made it their mission to find the elk and remove the tire, but it was no easy feat.

“Being up in the wilderness, we didn't really expect to be able to get our hands on the elk just because of the proximity or the distance away from civilization,” CPW officer Scott Murdoch said in a press release. “It is harder to get the further they are back in there and usually the further these elk are away from people, the wilder they act. That certainly played true the last couple of years, this elk was difficult to find, and harder to get close to.”

Since the initial sighting in 2019, the elk has been captured numerous times on trail cameras, still towing the tire. Although the tire didn’t seem to be hindering the elk’s ability to eat or drink, wildlife officials feared the animal would become tangled in trees, fencing, or even another elk’s antlers. It wasn’t until this year, when the elk and its herd moved towards residential areas, that newly reported sightings led to it finally being located by the wildlife officials.

On Saturday, October 9—after four failed attempts that same week—Murdoch and CPW officer Dawson Swanson safely tranquilized the 600-pound animal, cut off its antlers, and removed the tire. “It was not easy for sure. We had to move it just right to get it off because we weren't able to cut the steel in the bead of the tire,” Murdoch recalls. “We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic, and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible.” Luckily, the elk will grow a new set of antlers by springtime.

Swanson and Murdoch estimate that the elk lost 35 pounds with the removal of the tire, since it was filled with around 10 pounds of debris. Despite carrying the heavy load for two years, the elk was in surprisingly good condition, and was back on his hooves in no time. “The hair was rubbed off a little bit. There was one small open wound maybe the size of a nickel or quarter, but other than that it looked really good,” says Murdoch. “I was actually quite shocked to see how good it looked.”

The elk’s story is a reminder to those living near wildlife to keep items like tires, nets, and clothing lines out of reach of vulnerable animals.

Watch a video of the elk’s rescue below.

After several failed attempts, wildlife officers finally removed a tire that was stuck around an elk’s neck for over two years.

CPW NE Region: Website | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [CNN]

Related Articles:

Man Creates Edible Plastic Bags to Protect the Sacred Deer of Nara, Japan

Watch How a Helpful Guy Saves Local Sea Turtles From Unnecessary Suffering

Man Buys Turtles From Food Market and Sets Them Free in the Sea

Learn How to Draw a Deer in This Step-by-Step Tutorial

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Scientists Discover Fossil of Prehistoric Whale With Legs and Killer Teeth
Celebrate the Winner of Fat Bear Week, a Chubby Champ Who Packed on the Pounds
Legendary “Animal Whisperer” Snaps Selfies With the Most Adorable Wild Animals
Photos Capture Pure Joy of Rescued Baby Elephant Enjoying Her First-Ever Bath
Hunter Finds Lost GoPro Camera Full of Footage Shot by a Curious Bear
24 Creative Products to Celebrate Your Pet

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

17-Year-Old Robert Irwin Looks Just Like His Late Dad, the Legendary “Crocodile Hunter”
School Kids on a Field Trip Discovered a Fossil of a Previously Unknown Giant Penguin Species
Franklin Park Zoo Welcome Its First Spotted Red River Hog Piglet
Teenager Saves Three Orphaned Squirrels After Hurricane Ida Destroyed Their Nest
Farmer Mounts Tiny Camera on His Animals to See How the World Looks From Their Perspective
Cute Hamster Loves Eating His Lucky Heart-Shaped Cucumber Snack

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.