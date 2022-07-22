Emmanuel Is Now the Most Famous Emu in the World for Knocking Over the Camera Every Time His Owner Is Filming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Knuckle Bump Farms (@knucklebumpfarms)

Humans aren't the only ones drawn to the spotlight. Sometimes animals want time on camera, too. In fact, a certain emu who goes by the name Emmanuel has gone viral on TikTok for stealing the spotlight from his owner Taylor Blake in a series of hilarious videos.

Blake and Emmanel both live at Knuckle Bump Farms, a mini cow hobby farm in South Florida. In their videos, Blake is addressing viewers, trying to explain various animal-related topics, when Emmanuel unexpectedly stops by and derails the conversation. “Emmanuel, don't do it,” Blake warns, when the playful emu gets too close to the camera. She pleads with him, “DON'T choose violence today.” Sometimes it works, but most of the time, he doesn't listen, and the phone that Blake uses to film her videos gets toppled to the ground.

Emmanuel cohabitates at Knuckle Bump Farms with several other animals, including a deer named Princess, Rico the swan, a rhea named Regina, several chickens, and a cast of cows, including Stella and Mimi. And while all of the animals have their moment on screen, Emmanuel has a particular knack for catching people's attention, especially since the show tends to come to a dramatic end when he appears.

Emmanuel the Emu has gone viral on social media for his hilarious antics.

Holy crap this is wonderful pic.twitter.com/kSUiQd0XQP — David (@p4ndr_) July 15, 2022

He lives in South Florida at Knuckle Bump Farms, a small hobby farm run by Taylor Blake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Knuckle Bump Farms (@knucklebumpfarms)

Though the other animals have their time on camera too, Emmanuel has become famous for trying (and sometimes succeeding) in knocking over the phone when Blake is trying to take a video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Knuckle Bump Farms (@knucklebumpfarms)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Knuckle Bump Farms (@knucklebumpfarms)

Never change, Emmanuel…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Knuckle Bump Farms (@knucklebumpfarms)

