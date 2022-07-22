Home / Funny

Emmanuel Is Now the Most Famous Emu in the World for Knocking Over the Camera Every Time His Owner Is Filming

By Margherita Cole on July 22, 2022

Humans aren't the only ones drawn to the spotlight. Sometimes animals want time on camera, too. In fact, a certain emu who goes by the name Emmanuel has gone viral on TikTok for stealing the spotlight from his owner Taylor Blake in a series of hilarious videos.

Blake and Emmanel both live at Knuckle Bump Farms, a mini cow hobby farm in South Florida. In their videos, Blake is addressing viewers, trying to explain various animal-related topics, when Emmanuel unexpectedly stops by and derails the conversation. “Emmanuel, don't do it,” Blake warns, when the playful emu gets too close to the camera. She pleads with him, “DON'T choose violence today.” Sometimes it works, but most of the time, he doesn't listen, and the phone that Blake uses to film her videos gets toppled to the ground.

Emmanuel cohabitates at Knuckle Bump Farms with several other animals, including a deer named Princess, Rico the swan, a rhea named Regina, several chickens, and a cast of cows, including Stella and Mimi. And while all of the animals have their moment on screen, Emmanuel has a particular knack for catching people's attention, especially since the show tends to come to a dramatic end when he appears.

You can keep up with Emmanuel's latest adventures by following Knuckle Bump Farms on TikTok and Instagram.

Emmanuel the Emu has gone viral on social media for his hilarious antics.

He lives in South Florida at Knuckle Bump Farms, a small hobby farm run by Taylor Blake.

Though the other animals have their time on camera too, Emmanuel has become famous for trying (and sometimes succeeding) in knocking over the phone when Blake is trying to take a video.

Never change, Emmanuel…

Knuckle Bump Farms: TikTok | Instagram
h/t: [boingboing]

Related Articles:

Young Snow Leopard Bares Its Teeth at Camera in Wonderful Candid Photo

Wildlife Photographer Releases Wide-Eyed Baby Burrowing Owls Into Safe New Homes

Male Emu Unexpectedly Incubates Eggs From Different Birds and Hatches Six Chicks

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Take on the TikTok Tortilla Challenge
Cowboy Tries Period Pain Simulator and Can Barely Handle How Bad It Hurts
Mysterious Woman Wins Almost Every Single Award at District Fair
Wildlife Photographer Releases Wide-Eyed Baby Burrowing Owls Into Safe New Homes
Male Emu Unexpectedly Incubates Eggs From Different Birds and Hatches Six Chicks
Tiny Turtle Zooms Around His House on a Speedy Set of Hot Wheels

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Winners of the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Celebrate the Beauty of Our Feathered Friends
Vintage Burger King Is Discovered Fully Intact Behind a Wall at a Delaware Mall
Here’s How People Laugh Online in Different Languages
Artist Creates Perfect Pairing of Two Iconic Memes as One Funny Painting
Get a Sneak Preview of the 2022 Bird Photographer of the Year Finalists
Japanese Museum Unleashes “Dinosaurs” in Celebration of New Tyrannosaurus Rex Exhibit

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]