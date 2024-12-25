Home / Store

End of Year Sale: Get 15% Off Creative Art and Design Products

By My Modern Met Team on December 25, 2024

End of Year Sale at My Modern Met Store

As we quickly approach the end of this year, another one is right around the corner. Before 2025 arrives, we want to celebrate 2024 with one last sale at My Modern Met Store! For the final week of this year, from December 25 to December 31, 11:59 p.m. PST, use the code COUNTDOWN2024 to save 15% on your entire order on everything in our shop—even the sale items.

Though we've basically reached the climax of the holiday season, there's always cause for getting and giving gifts. Hey, why not treat yourself? Sometimes all you want is a fun little trinket for yourself. Whether that comes in the form of a punny cat enamel pin, a Salvador Dalí keychain, or a Keith Haring deck of playing cards is totally up to you. You can also get more practical gifts for the home with a creative twist on them, like some artistic candles, mugs, kitchenware, and other tools.

Check out My Modern Met Store for our entire selection of creative products. Make sure you pick out some goodies before the sale ends on December 31, 2024. When you’re ready to check out, use COUNTDOWN2024 to save 15% on your entire order. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).

My Modern Met Store is celebrating 2024 with an end-of-year sale. Use the code COUNTDOWN2024 to save 15% on your entire order—from December 25 to December 31, 11:59 p.m. PST.

 

Viviva Watercolor Pans Set of 16 Colors

Viviva Watercolor Pans Set of 16 Colors

Regular Price: $22 / Sale Price: $18.70

 

Keith Haring Playing Cards

Keith Haring Playing Cards

Regular Price: $14.95 / Sale Price: $12.71

 

Nessie Family Kitchen Pack

Nessie Family Kitchen Pack

Regular Price: $39.95 / Sale Price: $33.96

 

Herding Cats Puzzle

Herding Cats Puzzle

Regular Price: $75 / Sale Price: $63.75

 

Basquicat Enamel Pin

Basquicat Enamel Pin

Regular Price: $12.50 / Sale Price: $10.63

 

Inside Information: Boombox Poster

Inside Information: Boombox Poster

Regular Price: $39.95 / Sale Price: $33.96

 

Cubebot Natural Wood

Cubebot Natural Wood

Regular Price: $28 / Sale Price: $23.80

 

Crab Multi-Tool

Crab Multi-Tool

Regular Price: $24.50 / Sale Price: $20.83

 

Almond Blossom Candle

Almond Blossom Candle

Regular Price: $17.95 / Sale Price: $15.26

 

Bob Ross Mug

Bob Ross Mug

Regular Price: $19.95 / Sale Price: $16.96

 

Prices were accurate at time of publishing.

