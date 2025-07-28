Home / Art / Installation

Giant Glowing “Oracles” Use AI To Whisper Philosophical Musings on Life and the Future

By Emma Taggart on July 28, 2025

Led by artist and founder Nimrod Weis, Australia-based ENESS is a multidisciplinary team that explores the intersection between the virtual and physical world through playful public art. Their latest installation, titled The Whispering Mountains, features “AI-filled,” hill-like creatures at the foot of The Remarkables, a stunning snow-capped mountainscape in Queenstown, New Zealand.

These inviting, glowing giants act like “ancient oracles,” waking up as people walk by to tell their stories and share their wisdom. ENESS explains, “In a constant state of meditation, pondering modern paths to happiness, The Whispering Mountains only awake when visitors walk by, ready to deliver their thoughts to those who have made the journey to hear their answers.” The artists caution, “Though listener beware! Deeper questions are raised.”

The inflatable sculptures with LED eyes share voice messages created by AI, mixing thoughtful ideas with philosophical questions. Some messages are playful, while others are more reflective. Together, their messages encourage us to think about our lives today and how AI might shape our future.

Despite appearing friendly, the whispering mountains also evoke some unsettling realizations. ENESS points out that AI is the first technology in the history of humanity capable of writing its own story. In a statement about the installation, the team ask, “What does this ominous capacity mean for the future of human cultural output? Will literature and new religious texts—sources of wisdom throughout history—still bear the mark of human hands, or will AI begin to re-write the future?”

The Whispering Mountains by ENESS features “AI-filled,” hill-like creatures at the foot of The Remarkables mountainscape in Queenstown, New Zealand.

These inviting, glowing giants act like “ancient oracles,” waking up as people walk by to tell their stories and share their wisdom.

The inflatable sculptures with LED eyes share voice messages created by AI, mixing thoughtful ideas with philosophical questions.

Their messages encourage us to think about our lives today and how AI might shape our future.

Watch how visitors have been interacting with the whispering mountains.

 

ENESS: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ENESS / Julian Aspe.

