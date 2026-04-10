Mixed-Media Artist Revisits Simple Joys of Childhood Using Foam Clay, Sand, and More

If you’re in need of a little lift, the work of Toronto-based artist Esther Kim might be just the thing you’re looking for. Her colorful mixed-media pieces explore memory and childhood, finding beauty in the small details of everyday life.

“I use simple, childlike imagery to reflect how we all begin with imagination and wonder, but gradually lose that as we grow into adulthood and navigate the complexities of modern life,” Kim tells My Modern Met. “I want to invite people to pause—to return, even briefly, to a sense of innocence, rest, and a gentle appreciation for the present moment.”

Kim uses a wide variety of materials in each work, resulting in tactile pieces bursting with a range of textures. Foam clay, charcoal, oil pastels, spray paint, sand, coffee grounds, papier-mâché, and poured or squeezed paint are just some of the materials that make up her whimsical canvases. Kim says, “Although I work on a 2D surface, I’m interested in creating depth and bringing out a sense of playfulness through the materials themselves.”

As well as combining materials, Kim is drawn to creating surreal compositions, often placing familiar elements in unexpected contexts. In one piece, a cartoon-like bouquet of flowers rests in a flat, scribbled vase; in another, a smiling Van Gogh lounges in a chair, wearing blue Crocs and sipping Coca-Cola. These playful reimaginings of reality invite viewers to bring their own memories, emotions, and interpretations to the work.

Check out Kim’s work below and find more from her portfolio on Instagram. If you’d love to hang her cheerful work on your walls, you can buy prints here.

Esther Kim’s colorful mixed-media artworks explore memory and childhood, finding beauty in the small details of everyday life.

She uses a wide variety of materials in each work, including foam clay, spray paint, and coffee grounds.

Her playful works often feature familiar elements in unexpected contexts, inviting viewers to bring their own interpretations to the work.

Esther Kim: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Esther Kim.

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