15+ Unique Holiday Gift Ideas You Can Only Find on Etsy

Looking for holiday gift ideas that are unique and help support small businesses? If so, make Etsy your first stop. The massive maker marketplace is chock-full of creative products that you’ll have as much fun giving as your recipient will have opening. But with so many shops, it can feel daunting—to say the least—to try and find the perfect present. Well, have no fear! We’ve picked a variety of products on Etsy to help you in your search.

Many of our gift ideas for the 2020 holidays revolve around the theme of being cozy at home. As the temperatures drop and the days grow shorter, you realize just how important it is to cultivate a space that feels relaxing and, most importantly, true to who you are. You decide what that means; whether that’s baking a beloved family pie recipe or snuggling up with a good book, these objects will help bring joy to the every day.

Scroll down for ideas for gift giving for the holidays and beyond. For even more options, check out the Etsy editors’ picks in their Holiday Shop.

Stoneware Star Pour Over

Large Tall Lidded Jar

Mustard Merino Wool Blanket

Large Macrame Wall Hanging

Face Cup

Herbarium Paper Cut Frame

Velvet Shell Pillow

Phone Dock and Planter

Brass Airplant Holder

Maker Large Modern Cross Stitch Kit

Organic Cotton “Chandelier” Print Turtleneck

No. 22 Dakar, TX Bandana

Nautical Monkey’s Fist Beeswax Rope Candle

Botanical Dinnerware

Handwritten Recipe on Pie Pan

Cactus Sponge Holder

UFOny Vine Cat bed

Weathering Steel Fire Pit

