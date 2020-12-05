Home / Design / Creative Products

15+ Unique Holiday Gift Ideas You Can Only Find on Etsy

By Sara Barnes on December 5, 2020
Etsy Holiday Gift Ideas

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Looking for holiday gift ideas that are unique and help support small businesses? If so, make Etsy your first stop. The massive maker marketplace is chock-full of creative products that you’ll have as much fun giving as your recipient will have opening. But with so many shops, it can feel daunting—to say the least—to try and find the perfect present. Well, have no fear! We’ve picked a variety of products on Etsy to help you in your search.

Many of our gift ideas for the 2020 holidays revolve around the theme of being cozy at home. As the temperatures drop and the days grow shorter, you realize just how important it is to cultivate a space that feels relaxing and, most importantly, true to who you are. You decide what that means; whether that’s baking a beloved family pie recipe or snuggling up with a good book, these objects will help bring joy to the every day.

Scroll down for ideas for gift giving for the holidays and beyond. For even more options, check out the Etsy editors’ picks in their Holiday Shop.

Looking for holiday gift ideas? Check out these unique handmade items available on Etsy.

 

Stoneware Star Pour Over

 

Large Tall Lidded Jar

Jar With Lid

Sample Haus | $95.20

 

Mustard Merino Wool Blanket

 

Large Macrame Wall Hanging

 

Face Cup

 

Herbarium Paper Cut Frame

 

Velvet Shell Pillow

 

Phone Dock and Planter

 

Brass Airplant Holder

Air Plant Holder

HimmeliWest | $27.41

 

Maker Large Modern Cross Stitch Kit

 

Organic Cotton “Chandelier” Print Turtleneck

 

No. 22 Dakar, TX Bandana

 

Nautical Monkey’s Fist Beeswax Rope Candle

 

Botanical Dinnerware

 

Handwritten Recipe on Pie Pan

 

Cactus Sponge Holder

Cactus Sponge Rest

Vsocks | $19.61

 

UFOny Vine Cat bed

 

Weathering Steel Fire Pit

Outdoor Fire Pit

HBee Fire | $235.83

Related Articles:

35 of the Best Creative Gifts You Can Find on Etsy

20 of the Best Etsy Shops for Creative Products From Makers Around the World

12 Black-Owned Etsy Shops Selling Creative Products to Support

10 LGBTQ+ Makers on Etsy Crafting Creative Products During Pride Month and Beyond

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Charming Characters Grace Creative Products as a Daily Reminder To Live With an Open Heart
30+ Gift Ideas for the Minimalist in Your Life With Exquisite Taste
10+ Beautiful Centerpieces to Decorate Your Dining Room Table
Upgrade Your Home Decor With These Amazing Levitating Products
20+ Creative Products to Help Ring In the New Year in Style
10 Unique Birthday Gifts for Guys That Will Make His Day Extra Special

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Amazing Eco-Friendly Shower Speaker Runs On Hydropower
Best of 2020: The Most Creative Products Everyone Wanted This Year
Cyber Monday Deal at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
6 Cyber Monday Deals Creatives Won’t Want to Miss
Test Your Music, Film, and Geography Skills With These Cool Posters
16 Gifts Movie Lovers and Film Buffs Will Love and Actually Use

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.