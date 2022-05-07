Home / Design / Tattoos

Delicate Watercolor Tattoos Look Like Tiny Paintings Brushed Onto Skin

By Margherita Cole on May 7, 2022
Delicate Watercolor Tattoos by Eunyu

Vibrant yet delicate, watercolor tattoos decorate the skin with permanent paintings. Korean tattoo artist Eunyu specializes in this niche of body art, creating an array of tiny masterpieces inspired by flowers, fruits, and animals. Despite their diminutive size, each of these tattoos stands out for its ethereal appearance.

Instead of relying on thick, black lines and bold colors, Eunyu's watercolor style depends on a pastel-colored palette and subtle rendering of forms. Birds, jellyfish, and flowers are filled in with candy hues that gradually shift from dark to light, giving the subject a sense of dimension.

Eunyu emphasizes the beauty of each piece by keeping the compositions minimal. Oftentimes, her tattoos feature a single subject floating over the person's skin, or sometimes a couple of different elements that interact with one another on a small scale. In doing so, the artist gives her art room to breathe, which allows it to complement the person's body without overpowering it.

Scroll down to see more watercolor tattoos by Eunyu, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest creations.

Korean tattoo artist Eunyu creates ethereal watercolor tattoos.

Delicate Watercolor Tattoos by EunyuDelicate Watercolor Tattoos by EunyuDelicate Watercolor Tattoos by Eunyu

Small and delicate, each one looks like it's painted onto the person's skin.

Delicate Watercolor Tattoos by EunyuDelicate Watercolor Tattoos by EunyuDelicate Watercolor Tattoos by EunyuDelicate Watercolor Tattoos by EunyuDelicate Watercolor Tattoos by Eunyu

Eunyu emphasizes the beauty of each piece by keeping the compositions minimal.

Delicate Watercolor Tattoos by EunyuDelicate Watercolor Tattoos by EunyuDelicate Watercolor Tattoos by Eunyu

Oftentimes, her tattoos feature a single subject floating over the person's skin.

Delicate Watercolor Tattoos by EunyuDelicate Watercolor Tattoos by EunyuDelicate Watercolor Tattoos by EunyuDelicate Watercolor Tattoos by EunyuEunyu: Instagram

All images via Eunyu.

