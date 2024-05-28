25 Striking Winners of Competition Celebrating Black and White Photography

The Exposure One Awards is celebrating the nuances of black and white photography by announcing the winners of the 2024 One Shot Photo Contest. Separated into divisions for professional and non-professional photographers, the contest highlights the timeless quality of the monochromatic color palette.

Photographers competed in a wide range of categories, including Portraits, Landscapes, Conceptual Works, and Fine Art. Paul Lukin was named the overall winner in the professional division, while Olga Steinepreis won the non-professional division.

Lukin is a photojournalist based in Bangkok. His winning image gives an aerial perspective on a rooster fight as the animals are cheered on by a crowd. As he explains, working in black and white is a purposeful choice for the photographer.

“I gravitate towards black and white photography because it feels more mysterious and timeless. It is more of an interpretation of reality than a reflection of reality. By stripping away color, the focus shifts to forms, contrasts, and the scene's essence, inviting the viewer to engage more and encouraging imagination and interpretation.”

Steinepreis won the non-professional category for a distinctly different image. Her portrait of two brothers is a touching tribute to the bond siblings share and is a nostalgic look at childhood. This photo of her sons, stolen between moments of play and laughter, also creatively uses shadows to enhance the composition.

If you love black and white photography, consider entering the Exposure One Photographer of the Year competition, which is now accepting entries.

