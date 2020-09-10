Baku-based textile artist Faig Ahmed is renowned for his mesmerizing textile pieces. He completed his most recent carpet design after months of interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Entitled Doubts, this remarkable red tapestry features intricate patterns that dissolve into a viscous fluid shape, framed by white tassels.

“We started the production of this work a month before the whole world plunged into doubts about the future due to the current situation caused by the pandemic,” Ahmed says in an Instagram post. “Because of the quarantine we had to close our textile studio several times and artwork on the loom was waiting for its time. A few days ago, after 7 months, ‘Doubts?' were cut off the loom. There are no more doubts in this carpet, destroying the geometric intelligible boundaries of the patterns—overflowing they geal on the floor—this is the limit of doubts.”

Ahmed's contemporary carpets are based on traditional textile craftsmanship, which he then deconstructs and reimagines in new and exciting ways. While some have distorted patterns that appear to “glitch out,” others play with the volume of the carpet itself. It is this intersection of tradition and innovation that makes Ahmed's designs a visual delight. For this reason, the artist's extensive portfolio of avant-garde textiles have been exhibited in museums across the globe. In 2013, the artist was also nominated for the Jameel Prize 3 at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

You can learn more about Doubts by visiting Sapar Contemporary's Instagram. Additionally, more of Ahmed's amazing carpets are on view at the National Museum of Art, Architecture, and Design in Oslo, Norway until October 11, 2020; the Istanbul Modern Museum in Istanbul, Turkey until October 18, 2020; the New Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russia until September 22, 2020; and at the Colección SOLO in Madrid, Spain.

Get a closer look at Doubts in this video:

