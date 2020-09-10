Home / Art / Installation

Avant-Garde Carpet Appears to Melt Into a Viscous Puddle

By Margherita Cole on September 10, 2020
Carpets by Faig Ahmed

“Doubts,” 2020 (Images courtesy of Faig Ahmed)

Baku-based textile artist Faig Ahmed is renowned for his mesmerizing textile pieces. He completed his most recent carpet design after months of interruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Entitled Doubts, this remarkable red tapestry features intricate patterns that dissolve into a viscous fluid shape, framed by white tassels.

“We started the production of this work a month before the whole world plunged into doubts about the future due to the current situation caused by the pandemic,” Ahmed says in an Instagram post. “Because of the quarantine we had to close our textile studio several times and artwork on the loom was waiting for its time. A few days ago, after 7 months, ‘Doubts?' were cut off the loom. There are no more doubts in this carpet, destroying the geometric intelligible boundaries of the patterns—overflowing they geal on the floor—this is the limit of doubts.”

Ahmed's contemporary carpets are based on traditional textile craftsmanship, which he then deconstructs and reimagines in new and exciting ways. While some have distorted patterns that appear to “glitch out,” others play with the volume of the carpet itself. It is this intersection of tradition and innovation that makes Ahmed's designs a visual delight. For this reason, the artist's extensive portfolio of avant-garde textiles have been exhibited in museums across the globe. In 2013, the artist was also nominated for the Jameel Prize 3 at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

You can learn more about Doubts by visiting Sapar Contemporary's Instagram. Additionally, more of Ahmed's amazing carpets are on view at the National Museum of Art, Architecture, and Design in Oslo, Norway until October 11, 2020; the Istanbul Modern Museum in Istanbul, Turkey until October 18, 2020;  the New Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russia until September 22, 2020; and at the Colección SOLO in Madrid, Spain.

Faig Ahmed is world-renowned textile artist, best known for his innovative carpet designs.

Carpets by Faig Ahmed

“Doubts,” 2020 (Images courtesy of Faig Ahmed)

He recently completed his newest work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carpets by Faig Ahmed

“Doubts,” 2020 (Images courtesy of Faig Ahmed)

Entitled Doubts, this magnificent carpet includes intricate patterns that melt into a seemingly viscous puddle.

Carpets by Faig Ahmed

“Doubts,” 2020 (Images courtesy of Faig Ahmed)

Other pieces in Ahmed's growing collection of surreal carpets feature varied visual distortions.

Carpets by Faig Ahmed

Images courtesy of Faig Ahmed

Carpets by Faig Ahmed

Images courtesy of Faig Ahmed

Carpets by Faig Ahmed

Images courtesy of Faig Ahmed

Carpets by Faig Ahmed

Images courtesy of Faig Ahmed

Carpets by Faig Ahmed

Images courtesy of Faig Ahmed

Carpets by Faig Ahmed

Images courtesy of Faig Ahmed

Carpets by Faig Ahmed

Images courtesy of Faig Ahmed

Get a closer look at Doubts in this video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sapar Contemporary (@saparcontemporary) on

Faig Ahmed: Website | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Faig Ahmed.

Related Articles:

Mural Artists Cover a Massive Outdoor Staircase in a Neon-Colored Geometric Rug

These Towering Cakes Look Like Avant-Garde Sculptures Straight Out of a Museum

German Teenager Creates Amazing Hairstyles That Look Like Intricate Crochet Patterns

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Upcoming ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ Exhibit Will Send Viewers “Through the Looking-Glass”
Immersive Outdoor Exhibition Projects Van Gogh’s Paintings Onto Giant Shipping Containers
Japanese Grandparents Create Life-Size Totoro With Bus Stop For Their Grandkids
Artist Uses 10,000 Pigeon Feathers in Striking Installation That Cascades From a Bookcase
Discover the Magical Immersive World of the Meow Wolf Art Collective [Interview]
Artist Uses Japanese Art of Kintsugi to Fill in Basketball Court’s Cracks With Gold

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Filmmaker Captures Amazing Creation of Enormous Flower Carpet in Brussels
Billowing 424-Foot Net Floats Above a Florida Park in Remembrance of the Past
1,200-Pound Floral Installation Invites Viewers to Observe 10,000 Blooms in Rotation
Powerful BLM Video Projections Help Reclaim Controversial Robert E. Lee Monument [Interview]
South Korea Honors Healthcare Workers With Dazzling Light Show Made of 300 Drones
Sublime Installations Made From Thousands of Beads and Buttons Celebrate Korean Architecture

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.