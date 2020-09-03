Home / Food Art

These Towering Cakes Look Like Avant-Garde Sculptures Straight Out of a Museum

By Margherita Cole on September 3, 2020
Amazing Cake Art by Tortik Annuchka

Moscow-based bakery Tortik Annushka continues to create avant-garde cakes inspired by fine art. Owners and siblings Madina Yavorskaya and Rustam Kungurov founded the pastry shop in 2009 as a way to merge their interests in fine arts and architecture with artisanal confectionaries. From geometric shapes to metallic embellishments, each of their fabulous cakes looks as though it belongs in a museum.

“Together we present not only beautiful but also delicious masterpieces,” Tortik Annushka says. Their team of trained pastry chefs uses high-quality natural ingredients to ensure that their delectable cakes continue to amaze once they've been cut apart. While some of their sumptuous creations resemble abstract architecture, others look like beaded sculptures or even modern paintings. Tortik Annushka uses a variety of tools and technologies to produce these amazing effects.

The prestigious pastry shop has also collaborated with other artists to make specialty cakes, like fashion label Oscar de la Renta. Additionally, Tortik Annushka offers periodic masterclasses and courses at their shop to teach students of all levels “the necessary skill set to successfully bake their own masterpieces.”

You can order cakes from Tortik Annushka via their website, and see more exquisite cake art by following them on Instagram.

Moscow-based bakery Tortik Annushka creates amazing sculptural cake art.

Amazing Cake Art by Tortik Annuchka

Owners and siblings Madina Yavorskaya and Rustam Kungurov founded the bakery in 2009.

Amazing Cake Art by Tortik Annuchka

They combined their interests in fine arts and architecture with artisanal pastries.

Amazing Cake Art by Tortik AnnuchkaAmazing Cake Art by Tortik AnnuchkaAmazing Cake Art by Tortik Annuchka Art by Tortik AnnuchkaAmazing Cake Art by Tortik AnnuchkaAmazing Cake Art by Tortik AnnuchkaAmazing Cake Art by Tortik AnnuchkaAmazing Cake Art by Tortik AnnuchkaAmazing Cake Art by Tortik Annuchka

Watch this video for more insight into Tortik Annushka's process:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🍋 collaboration with @oscardelarenta

A post shared by Tortik Annushka (@tortikannuchka) on

Tortik Annushka: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tortik Annushka.

Related Articles:

Mural Artists Cover a Massive Outdoor Staircase in a Neon-Colored Geometric Rug

Colorful Hand-Decorated Cakes Look Like They Are Completely Covered in Tiny Beads

Talented Bakeries Are Creating Cakes That Look Like Paradise Islands

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dazzling Malaysian Layer Cakes Reveal Complex Geometric Patterns in Every Slice
Talented Bakeries Are Creating Cakes That Look Like Paradise Islands
Tokyo Restaurant Offers 3D-Printed Sushi Tailored to Your Health Needs
Colorful Hand-Decorated Cakes Look Like They Are Completely Covered in Tiny Beads
Baker Handpicks Edible Flowers to Create Beautiful Bouquets on Shortbread Cookies
Baker Summons the Force to Create Adorable Star Wars Macarons

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Baker Makes Transparent Jelly Cake That Looks Just Like a Pretty Koi Pond
Sweet Shop Reimagines Traditional Japanese Dessert as Sparkling Milky Way Bites
Food Artist Hand-Carves Incredibly Intricate Patterns Into Fruit and Vegetables
Baker Shares Before and After Photos of Her Intricately Patterned Pie Crust Designs
Quarantined Travel Photographer Creates Miniature “Outdoor” Scenes With Everyday Objects
Baker Transforms Ordinary Macarons Into Exquisite Edible Sculptures That Look Too Good to Eat

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.