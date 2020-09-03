These Towering Cakes Look Like Avant-Garde Sculptures Straight Out of a Museum

Moscow-based bakery Tortik Annushka continues to create avant-garde cakes inspired by fine art. Owners and siblings Madina Yavorskaya and Rustam Kungurov founded the pastry shop in 2009 as a way to merge their interests in fine arts and architecture with artisanal confectionaries. From geometric shapes to metallic embellishments, each of their fabulous cakes looks as though it belongs in a museum.

“Together we present not only beautiful but also delicious masterpieces,” Tortik Annushka says. Their team of trained pastry chefs uses high-quality natural ingredients to ensure that their delectable cakes continue to amaze once they've been cut apart. While some of their sumptuous creations resemble abstract architecture, others look like beaded sculptures or even modern paintings. Tortik Annushka uses a variety of tools and technologies to produce these amazing effects.

The prestigious pastry shop has also collaborated with other artists to make specialty cakes, like fashion label Oscar de la Renta. Additionally, Tortik Annushka offers periodic masterclasses and courses at their shop to teach students of all levels “the necessary skill set to successfully bake their own masterpieces.”

You can order cakes from Tortik Annushka via their website, and see more exquisite cake art by following them on Instagram.

Watch this video for more insight into Tortik Annushka's process:

