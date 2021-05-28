Home / Design / Furniture

14 Incredible Replicas of Famous Design Chairs You Can Own

By Samantha Pires on May 28, 2021
If you are looking for a way to spruce up your space, an awesome chair with a great design history is the perfect way to start. To help you choose your next statement-making piece of furniture, we've picked out some of our favorite replicas of iconic chairs of design history. But aside from their historical importance, we think these are beautiful pieces you can own at a far more reasonable price than the originals.

Some of these chairs are pretty recognizable, like the famous Eames Chair that can be found in tons of modern apartments. Others you may not immediately recognize, but you have probably seen a few in some popular TV shows or movies. Once you get to know them, you may start finding the Barcelona Chair or one of Le Corbusier’s Cube Chairs in fancy interiors.

If you want to learn about more great chairs that made a wave in design, check out our article on 20 Chairs Designed by Architects Compared to the Buildings They Are Famous For.

Here are 14 incredible replicas of chairs that made an impact on design history that you can own!

BKF Butterfly Chair

Amerihome | $79.99

 

Director Chair

 

Casper Acrylic Chair

Modway | $87.67

 

Eames Chair

UrbanMod | $109.95

 

Saarinen Tulip Chair

Modway | $217.85

 

Hans Wegner Kennedy Arm Chair

 

Barcelona Chair

 

Le Corbusier Saddle Leather Chair

Kardiel | $764

 

Warren Platner Armchair

GFURN | $660.59

Le Corbusier Chaise Lounge

 

Le Corbusier Cube Sofa

Heeper | $819

Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman

KZX | $936.99

 

Arne Jacobsen Egg Chair

 

Marcel Breuer Wassily Chair

 

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
