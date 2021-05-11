Home / Design / Creative Products

20+ Creative Father’s Day Cards to Give the Greatest Guy in Your Life

By Sara Barnes on May 10, 2021
Father's Day Cards

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

In the age of digital messaging, few things beat a handwritten card—especially when it comes to holidays. So for Father’s Day, why not send a note to your dad to tell him how much he means to you? Make sure you write it in a greeting card; it will turn your words into a beloved keepsake. Thanks to sites like Etsy and Minted, there is no shortage of unique cards with clever sentiments for the greatest guy in your life.

You have a lot of choices when it comes to picking out a Father’s Day card. While flowers are a common motif for moms, card illustrations run the gamut with dads. Characters in pop culture, for instance, are a popular choice. In a painted card, artist Alexandra Harris depicts one of the most famous (and notorious) fathers around, Darth Vader. But if you’re trying to steer clear of television and movies, there are still plenty of options for you, depending on what your dad likes. Does he enjoy beer? This Guinness card will whet his emotional whistle. Or, is your father always on hand with a silly pun? Get him a card that highlights his dad jokes and makes him smile.

Check out more of our picks for creative Father’s Day cards below. If you want a present to pair with it, these are some of our favorite gift ideas for dad.

Looking for a great Father's Day greeting card? Here are 20+ creative Father's Day card ideas!

 

Super Dad Card

 

Guinness Father's Day Card

 

Watercolor Forest Father’s Day Card

 

Dad Jokes Card

 

Papa Bear Father's Day Card

 

Darth Vader Card

 

French Pear Birthday Card

 

‘When In Doubt Call Dad' Card

Father's Day Card

foreverfunny | $3.63

 

Freddie Mercury Card

 

‘No One Measures Up To You' Card

 

Pie Chart Card

 

Rarest of Them All Father's Day Card

Fathers Day Cards Ideas

Lichia Liu | $5.50

 

Father's Day Suit Card

 

Set of 4 Pun Greeting Cards

 

Elvis Presley Fathers Day Card

 

Wooden Card

 

“Dad, When I Grow Up I Hope I Am As Funny As You Think You Are” Card

 

You're Such a Grate Dad” Card

 

#1 Dad Card

 

Father's Day Motorcycle Card

 

Mushroom Pun Card

 

