24 Artsy Mother’s Day Cards Offering Creatively Sweet Sentiments

By Sara Barnes on April 19, 2021
Mother's Day Greeting Cards

Photo: Stock Photos from Africa Studio/Shutterstock
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

The beginning of spring means that Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Now is the time to start looking for the perfect card for the greatest woman in your life. Luckily, there's no shortage of unique cards from independent makers around the world. Or, if you’re feeling crafty, you can let yourself be inspired by the beauty and wit of creatives and make your own artsy sentiment.

When it comes to the themes that inspire Mother’s Day card ideas, flowers are the most common. Artists have drawn gorgeous arrangements that reflect the inner beauty of the card recipient. But if blooms aren’t your thing, there are plenty of clever designs available. Illustrator Becca Lambert created a pun-derful piece for a coffee-obsessed mom that says “I cannot espresso how much you mean to me,” accompanied by a picture of coffee pots and mugs. Going in a different yet similarly punny direction, eBay store Huckleberry Ice uses real LEGOs to create a personalized family with the line, “We will never LEGO you.”

No matter what style of card you choose, just make sure you let your mom know how much she means to you!

Looking for a great Mother's Day greeting card? Here are 24 creative Mother's Day card ideas!

 

Papercut Mother’s Day Card

 

Paper Quilled Flower Bouquet

Paper Quilled Mother's Day Card

Paper Source | $12.95

 

Super Mom Card

Super Mom Card

Paper Source | $5.95

 

Mother’s Day Chicks

 

Wild Flowers Pop-Up Card

 

“You really are wonderful” Card

 

Freddie Mercury Mother’s Day Card

 

3D Flower Card

 

Star Wars-Inspired Card

Unique Mother's Day Gifts

TheClassless | $6.20

 

To My Beautiful Mum Card

 

Greenhouse Pop-Up Card

Unique Mother's Day

Liifstore | $10.99

 

Mamma Bear Card

Mamma Bear Greeting Card

Paper Source | $3.95

 

Personalized Crochet Card

Unique Mother's Day Card

Boobellini | $6.20

 

Personalized LEGO Family Mother’s Day Card

 

Mother's Day Card for Grandma

Mother's Day Card for Grandma

Paper Source | $4.95

 

Mom-ing Mother's Day Card

 

Funny Mother's Day Card

Donut Pun Greeting Card

Paper Source | $4.95

 

Blue Hydrangea Mother's Day Card

 

Coffee-Loving Card for Mom

 

Mother and Baby Elephant Card

Mom and Baby Elephant Greeting Card

Retro Shop | $12.79 (set of 3)

 

So Glad I'm Y'Orchid Card

Funny Mother's Day Card

Jilly Jelly | $12.79 (set of 3)

 

Everything I Am You Helped Me To Be Card

 

Mother's Day Card

 

Tattoo Style Mother's Day Card

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
