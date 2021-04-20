24 Artsy Mother’s Day Cards Offering Creatively Sweet Sentiments

The beginning of spring means that Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Now is the time to start looking for the perfect card for the greatest woman in your life. Luckily, there's no shortage of unique cards from independent makers around the world. Or, if you’re feeling crafty, you can let yourself be inspired by the beauty and wit of creatives and make your own artsy sentiment.
When it comes to the themes that inspire Mother’s Day card ideas, flowers are the most common. Artists have drawn gorgeous arrangements that reflect the inner beauty of the card recipient. But if blooms aren’t your thing, there are plenty of clever designs available. Illustrator Becca Lambert created a pun-derful piece for a coffee-obsessed mom that says “I cannot espresso how much you mean to me,” accompanied by a picture of coffee pots and mugs. Going in a different yet similarly punny direction, eBay store Huckleberry Ice uses real LEGOs to create a personalized family with the line, “We will never LEGO you.”
No matter what style of card you choose, just make sure you let your mom know how much she means to you!
Looking for a great Mother's Day greeting card? Here are 24 creative Mother's Day card ideas!
Papercut Mother’s Day Card
Paper Quilled Flower Bouquet
Super Mom Card
Mother’s Day Chicks
Wild Flowers Pop-Up Card
“You really are wonderful” Card
Freddie Mercury Mother’s Day Card
3D Flower Card
Star Wars-Inspired Card
To My Beautiful Mum Card
Greenhouse Pop-Up Card
Mamma Bear Card
Personalized Crochet Card
Personalized LEGO Family Mother’s Day Card
Mother's Day Card for Grandma
Mom-ing Mother's Day Card
Funny Mother's Day Card
Blue Hydrangea Mother's Day Card
Coffee-Loving Card for Mom
Mother and Baby Elephant Card
So Glad I'm Y'Orchid Card
Everything I Am You Helped Me To Be Card
Mother's Day Card
Tattoo Style Mother's Day Card
This article has been edited and updated.
