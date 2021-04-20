24 Artsy Mother’s Day Cards Offering Creatively Sweet Sentiments

The beginning of spring means that Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Now is the time to start looking for the perfect card for the greatest woman in your life. Luckily, there's no shortage of unique cards from independent makers around the world. Or, if you’re feeling crafty, you can let yourself be inspired by the beauty and wit of creatives and make your own artsy sentiment.

When it comes to the themes that inspire Mother’s Day card ideas, flowers are the most common. Artists have drawn gorgeous arrangements that reflect the inner beauty of the card recipient. But if blooms aren’t your thing, there are plenty of clever designs available. Illustrator Becca Lambert created a pun-derful piece for a coffee-obsessed mom that says “I cannot espresso how much you mean to me,” accompanied by a picture of coffee pots and mugs. Going in a different yet similarly punny direction, eBay store Huckleberry Ice uses real LEGOs to create a personalized family with the line, “We will never LEGO you.”

No matter what style of card you choose, just make sure you let your mom know how much she means to you!

Looking for a great Mother's Day greeting card? Here are 24 creative Mother's Day card ideas!

Papercut Mother’s Day Card

Paper Quilled Flower Bouquet

Super Mom Card

Mother’s Day Chicks

Wild Flowers Pop-Up Card

“You really are wonderful” Card

Freddie Mercury Mother’s Day Card

3D Flower Card

Star Wars-Inspired Card

To My Beautiful Mum Card

Greenhouse Pop-Up Card

Mamma Bear Card

Personalized Crochet Card

Personalized LEGO Family Mother’s Day Card

Mother's Day Card for Grandma

Mom-ing Mother's Day Card

Funny Mother's Day Card

Blue Hydrangea Mother's Day Card

Coffee-Loving Card for Mom

Mother and Baby Elephant Card

So Glad I'm Y'Orchid Card

Everything I Am You Helped Me To Be Card

Mother's Day Card

Tattoo Style Mother's Day Card

This article has been edited and updated.

