These Creative Classes Make the Perfect Last-Minute Gift Thanks to Gift Certificates

By Jessica Stewart on December 19, 2023

Gift-giving can be really tricky. If you haven’t been told explicit instructions on what someone wants, you’re making an educated guess. Or, if you aren't the best at shopping in advance, you may find yourself scrambling for a gift. That’s where gift certificates come in handy. Not only do they provide someone with the choice of what they get, but they also make the perfect last-minute gifts. My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, offers gift certificates, so you can give the gift of creativity and provide your recipient the chance to learn something new. It’s an experience they won’t soon forget.

All My Modern Met Academy classes are taught by instructors who are experts in their field. The courses, which range in length from one to three hours, cover illustration, painting, photography, and crafts, which is sure to appeal to a wide array of creative folks. They can also watch the course as many times as they want.

We offer two gift certificate prices: $34.95 and $45.95, to reflect the two price points of our classes. After you purchase the gift, you’ll receive a printable certificate and code to pass on to the recipient.

Upon buying a My Modern Met Academy gift certificate, you’ll receive a special email from us to confirm your purchase. Within 48 hours of our initial email, you will receive a second email with a custom gift certificate for the recipient in a PDF format. You have the option to either present the certificate in its digital format or print a physical certificate. Because the gift includes a custom certificate, please allow us time for that; gift certificates ordered on Friday will be fulfilled on Monday.

There are two gift certificates available—$34.95 and $44.95—to reflect the two price points of our classes.

After you purchase the gift, you’ll receive a printable certificate and code to pass on to the recipient.

Then, they can sign up for the course they'd like and start learning new creative skills.

