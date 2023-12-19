These Creative Classes Make the Perfect Last-Minute Gift Thanks to Gift Certificates

Gift-giving can be really tricky. If you haven’t been told explicit instructions on what someone wants, you’re making an educated guess. Or, if you aren't the best at shopping in advance, you may find yourself scrambling for a gift. That’s where gift certificates come in handy. Not only do they provide someone with the choice of what they get, but they also make the perfect last-minute gifts. My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, offers gift certificates, so you can give the gift of creativity and provide your recipient the chance to learn something new. It’s an experience they won’t soon forget.

All My Modern Met Academy classes are taught by instructors who are experts in their field. The courses, which range in length from one to three hours, cover illustration, painting, photography, and crafts, which is sure to appeal to a wide array of creative folks. They can also watch the course as many times as they want.

We offer two gift certificate prices: $34.95 and $45.95, to reflect the two price points of our classes. After you purchase the gift, you’ll receive a printable certificate and code to pass on to the recipient.

Upon buying a My Modern Met Academy gift certificate, you’ll receive a special email from us to confirm your purchase. Within 48 hours of our initial email, you will receive a second email with a custom gift certificate for the recipient in a PDF format. You have the option to either present the certificate in its digital format or print a physical certificate. Because the gift includes a custom certificate, please allow us time for that; gift certificates ordered on Friday will be fulfilled on Monday.

Give the gift of creativity when you visit My Modern Met Academy.

Looking for the perfect last-minute gift for the creative in your life? Why not try a gift certificate from My Modern Met Academy.

On this e-learning platform, you can gift a painting, drawing, crafting, or photography class that the recipient can watch at their leisure.

There are two gift certificates available—$34.95 and $44.95—to reflect the two price points of our classes.

After you purchase the gift, you’ll receive a printable certificate and code to pass on to the recipient.

Then, they can sign up for the course they'd like and start learning new creative skills.

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles :

35 Perfect Last-Minute 2023 Christmas Gifts for Mom

101 Fun 2023 Holiday Gifts for the Creative People in Your Life

5 Best-Selling Online Art Classes to Help You Learn to Draw and Paint

Gain a Lifelong Love of Sketching When You Enroll in These Online Drawing Classes