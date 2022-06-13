People come up with all sorts of creative ways to celebrate their pets. But on her special day, one lucky birthday dog named Kakoa came home to a pretty wild surprise. Instead of just a cake or balloons, the 4-year-old husky walked into a room filled with a herd of toy blow-up dogs. And what was originally meant to be a quirky and fun prank quickly turned into a hilarious game of hide-and-seek and several viral TikTok videos.

Kakoa’s “hoomans” thought it would be funny to see the dog’s reaction to her life-sized toy lookalikes at the birthday party. Then when they shared a video of the gag on TikTok, it received almost 1.5 million views. So once it was time to take the birthday decorations down, they thought it might be fun to use the fake dogs in other videos with Kakoa and her sister, Sky, instead.

In another viral video, they had their dog Sky hide among the toy blow-up dogs to see if people could spot the husky amidst her plastic counterparts. And even though it seems like it should have been a pretty easy challenge, several people were stumped when they tried to find the real dog. People were so amused by the challenge that the video now has almost 34 million views.

Sky proves herself to be a pretty good hider as the camera pans across the dog-filled room. And some people were pretty shocked at how long it actually took them to spot the husky in the mob of fake dogs. It’s just too bad that Kakoa’s hiding skills aren’t quite up to the same caliber. In her own hide-and-seek video, it’s fairly easy to spot the young husky in the crowd of toy dogs. But that doesn’t make it any less cute.

Maybe Kakoa can learn a thing or two about hiding from Sky. And hopefully, there will be more fun find-the-dog challenges to come. In the meantime, scroll down to see if you can spot the real dog in the video.

On her 4th birthday, a husky named Kakoa came home to a pretty strange surprise.

In a viral TikTok video, Kakoa's “hoomans” decided to have her hide amongst the toy blow-up dogs to see if people could find her.

Then they had her sister Sky do it too, and the challenge got a little bit harder.

Could you spot the real dog in the pile of fakes? Here's a little help.

The Husky Fam: Website | Instagram | YouTube

h/t: [The Dodo]

All images via The Husky Fam.

