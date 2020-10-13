Patchwork-Style Animal Murals Raise Awareness of Endangered Species Around the World

The animal kingdom is filled with fascinating species of all shapes and sizes. However, many of these creatures are facing endangerment and even extinction due to the devastating effects of climate change. That is why one artist is using his creative talents to spread awareness for these vulnerable species. Based in London since 2010, Louis Masai creates striking large-scale murals of rare and endangered animals.

Masai's artwork is immediately recognizable for its bright, graphic style. He uses large blocks of colors and patterns to build up each subject and create a type of patchwork effect. Stripes, flowers, and fruits are just a few of the motifs commonly found in his projects. As a result, these animal murals often resemble plush quilted toys. In most of Masai's murals, the viewer can also spot a large bee carrying a needle and thread that leads to the “stitched” animal. This is intended to show that there's an issue that needs to be repaired—in this case, sewn up.

The murals provide the viewer context for what they are looking at; each is accompanied by the name of the threatened animal so that people can learn more about the species and what they can do to help. “My recent documentation of endangered creatures and raising of awareness of statistics has on occasion been associated with activism,” he explains on his website. “I find this a bit daunting as I only see myself as an artist but I definitely see the power of visual language and I’m enjoying using that power via my murals and the modern world of social networking.”

Artist Louis Masai creates incredible street art inspired by the animal kingdom.

He’s spreading awareness of endangered animal species with his distinctive patchwork murals.

