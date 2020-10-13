Home / Art / Street Art

Patchwork-Style Animal Murals Raise Awareness of Endangered Species Around the World

By Margherita Cole on October 13, 2020
Murals by Louis Masai

The animal kingdom is filled with fascinating species of all shapes and sizes. However, many of these creatures are facing endangerment and even extinction due to the devastating effects of climate change. That is why one artist is using his creative talents to spread awareness for these vulnerable species. Based in London since 2010, Louis Masai creates striking large-scale murals of rare and endangered animals.

Masai's artwork is immediately recognizable for its bright, graphic style. He uses large blocks of colors and patterns to build up each subject and create a type of patchwork effect. Stripes, flowers, and fruits are just a few of the motifs commonly found in his projects. As a result, these animal murals often resemble plush quilted toys. In most of Masai's murals, the viewer can also spot a large bee carrying a needle and thread that leads to the “stitched” animal. This is intended to show that there's an issue that needs to be repaired—in this case, sewn up.

The murals provide the viewer context for what they are looking at; each is accompanied by the name of the threatened animal so that people can learn more about the species and what they can do to help. “My recent documentation of endangered creatures and raising of awareness of statistics has on occasion been associated with activism,” he explains on his website. “I find this a bit daunting as I only see myself as an artist but I definitely see the power of visual language and I’m enjoying using that power via my murals and the modern world of social networking.”

Scroll down to see more awesome street art by Masai, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest creations.

Artist Louis Masai creates incredible street art inspired by the animal kingdom.

Murals by Louis MasaiMurals by Louis Masai

He’s spreading awareness of endangered animal species with his distinctive patchwork murals.

Murals by Louis MasaiMurals by Louis MasaiMurals by Louis MasaiMurals by Louis MasaiMurals by Louis MasaiMurals by Louis MasaiMurals by Louis MasaiMurals by Louis MasaiMurals by Louis MasaiMurals by Louis MasaiMurals by Louis MasaiLouis Masai: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Louis Masai.

Related Articles:

Fun Illustrations Visualize of the “Same” Words With Different Meanings

Watch This Energetic Baby Rhino Try To Coax His Exhausted Mom Into Playing With Him

Japanese Theme Park Will Feature a Life-Sized Godzilla You Can Zip Line Into

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Vibrant Street Mural Transforms a Busy Crosswalk Into a Walkable Work of Art
Graffiti Artist “Drapes” Beautiful Lace Patterned Mural Across a Fashion Museum
Banksy’s Version of Monet’s ‘Water Lilies’ Expected to Earn Up to $6.5 Million at Auction
Elegant Calligraphy Mural Greets Passersby With an Uplifting Quote From a 14th Century Poet
3D Mural of Precarious Teacups Comes “Crashing” To Life With Augmented Reality
Dolly Parton’s Black Lives Matter Statement Is Now a Mural in Nashville

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This New Digital Archive Preserves Black Lives Matter Protest Art From Around the World
Massive Mural Depicts an Otherworldly Woman Holding the Earth Between Her Fingers
Mural Artists Cover a Massive Outdoor Staircase in a Neon-Colored Geometric Rug
This Eco-Friendly Mural Uses Special Paint That Eats Smog To Help Clean the Air
‘AnonyMouse’ Street Artists Install Miniature Shops and Restaurants for Mice on City Streets
Giant Flower Mural Painted Across 5 Surfaces of a Building in San Jose

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.