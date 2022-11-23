15 Fabulous Flower Vases Offering Creative Ways to Display Your Blooms

Whether you’re displaying fresh-cut or dried blooms, contemporary vases offer a stylish way to hold botanicals. There are so many choices beyond the plain, clear glass cylinder forms we so often think of. From colorful cats to anatomical hearts to colorful abstract forms, there is something that will appeal to every type of home decor.

You might be wondering if a planter is the same thing as a flower vase. While they are similar, vases are typically narrower and aren’t meant for holding dirt with plants taking root. They can keep some water, but it’s for helping to maintain the fresh blooms.

Some vases can't hold water and are appropriate only for small cuttings. These are known as bud vases. Because they don’t have to worry about liquid, this allows artisans to get even more creative with their forms and essentially make sculptures that happen to have flowers in them.

Scroll down for creative vases that will make your home decor pop.

Fill your home with fabulous flower vases to creatively display beautiful blooms.

Leather-Wrapped Vase

Glass Bag Vase

Nordic Flower Vase

Colorful Abstract Vase

Round Glass Hydroponic Vase

Abstract Bubble Vase

Mushroom-Shaped Glass Vase

Bud vases are intended for small clippings sans water. Because they don't need to hold water, they can take on a more sculptural appearance.

Anatomical Heart Vase

Nordic Style Ceramic Vase

Minimalist Donut Vase

Minimalist Face Vase

Cat Vase

Minimalist Wooden Vase

Multi-Colored Mini Glass Vase

Arm Vase

