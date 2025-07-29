Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Photos of the Most Adorable Flying Squirrel Species Native to Japan

By Emma Taggart on July 29, 2025

Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island, is known for its incredible scenery, but it’s also home to some of the cutest animals on the planet. Wildlife photographer Masato Sasaki spends his time documenting all of wonderful the birds and mammals in the area, but there’s one species that stands out as the most adorable of them all—the Ezo-momonga, a subspecies of the Siberian flying squirrel.

Featuring soft gray fur, huge cartoonish eyes, and tiny paws, the Ezo flying squirrel is so adorable, it’s become a symbol of kawaii (cute) culture in Japan. Illustrations of the cute creature are even featured on Sapporo’s metro card. Sasaki is particularly fond of capturing the mostly nocturnal creatures popping their tiny heads in and out of tree burrows. They tend to nest in tree cavities, often using old woodpecker holes or other natural hollows. In one of his videos, some viewers were convinced it was AI-generated because its cuteness seemed almost too perfect to be real.

The Ezo flying squirrel is found primarily in Hokkaido; however, the parent species’s range spans from the Baltic Sea through northern Europe and Russia, extending into Siberia, as well as parts of Mongolia and China. When they aren’t nesting, the tiny flyers can glide up to 100 meters (about 328 feet) in the air using a special wing-like membrane called a patagium. This quirky adaptation helps the squirrel move between trees in search of food or to escape predators.

Check out the photographers images and videos of the Ezo flying squirrel below and find more from his portfolio by following Masato Sasaki on Instagram.

Hokkaido-based wildlife photographer Masato Sasaki documents the adorable Ezo flying squirrel, known locally as Ezo-momonga, a subspecies of the Siberian flying squirrel.

Sasaki is particularly fond of capturing the mostly nocturnal creatures popping their tiny heads in and out of tree burrows.

Featuring soft gray fur, huge cartoonish eyes, and tiny paws, the adorable animal has become a symbol of kawaii (cute) culture in Japan.

The cuteness seems almost too perfect to be real, but this footage isn’t AI-generated.

Masato Sasaki: Website | Instagram | YouTube

Source: The flying squirrels are busy going in and out of their burrows

Related Articles:

These Adorable Flying Squirrels Found in Japan Look Like Pokémon

Photographer Captures Adorable Japanese Pika With Its Tongue Sticking Out

7 Incredibly Adorable Animals Unique to Hokkaido, Japan

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Rare Red Fox Spotted for the First Time in Years in California National Park
Photographer’s Epic Encounter With a Grizzly Bear Known as “The Boss”
Pianist Brings Comfort To Blind Rescue Elephants in Thailand Sanctuary
Watch This Chimpanzee Reunite With His Rescuer and Go Straight in for a Hug
Photographer Documents Elusive and Majestic Red-Crowned Cranes in Hokkaido
Photographer Spend Years Traveling to Sumatra to Track Elusive Tiger

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Orcas “French Kissing” Captured in Underwater Footage Both in Captivity and in the Wild
Can You Spot the Snow Leopard Hidden In This Viral Photo?
Photographer Captures Rare Photos of Flying Foxes Cooling Down in a River
Giant Antarctic Squid Caught on Film for the First Time
Dogs and Their Humans Do Look and Behave Alike, Several Scientific Studies Confirm
Photographer Captures Adorable Portraits of Over 150 Baby Animals

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.