Creative Mom Turns Healthy Ingredients Into Incredible Meals That Belong in a Museum

By Emma Taggart on October 5, 2020
Animal Food Art by De Meal Prepper

If you’re a foodie and enjoy cooking for others, you probably take pride in how you present your meals. But do you turn breakfast, lunch, and dinner into a full-fledged art project? Belgium-based mom of two Jolanda Stokkermans (aka De Meal Prepper) takes plate presentation to the next level. She turns everyday meals into incredible works of art. From animal portraits to pop culture characters, each striking meal not only looks amazing, but also creatively comprises healthy ingredients.

Stokkermans launched her website, De Meal Prepper, around a year ago, as a way to share food prep advice for busy families. When faced with how to visualize her “cook ahead” menus, she decided to get creative. “While searching for pictures to use as examples for my recipes, I decided to cook the dishes myself, put them on a nice plate and make my own pictures,” Stokkermans tells My Modern Met. “I didn't want to just make a dull picture of some food on a plate so I tried to be a bit creative and made some figures out of the meals.”

Stokkermans didn’t hold back; she began creating extraordinary food designs. “The preparing of these plates got a little out of hand,” she recalls. “I ended up in animals, skylines, and portraits.” Taking between two to four hours to complete, Stokkermans usually starts with a character in mind, and looks in her fridge to see what ingredients she has. Sometimes, it's the ingredients themselves that can inspire an idea. “Sometimes I see a special vegetable or pasta, and something comes up in my mind,” Stokkermans explains. “I use vegetables, tomato sauce, natural food coloring, soy sauce, or spices to create color into the dishes. Everything on the plate is edible.”

Stokkermans’ kids were so impressed with her meals, that they convinced her to start her own Instagram account. As of writing, the talented cook has amassed over 17,000 followers in just over a year.

Scroll down to check out some of Stokkermans’ amazing meals, and follow her on Instagram for even more.

Mom of two Jolanda Stokkermans (aka De Meal Prepper) turns cooking and meal prep into an art form.

Animal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal Prepper

Her animal portraits creatively comprise the ingredients she finds in her kitchen.

Animal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal Prepper

The finished portraits are incredibly lifelike and entirely edible.

Animal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal Prepper

Other than animals, Stokkermans also creates pop culture-inspired food art.

Animal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal PrepperAnimal Food Art by De Meal PrepperJolanda Stokkermans / De Meal Prepper: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jolanda Stokkermans / De Meal Prepper.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
