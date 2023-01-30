View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz4)

If you were ever a fan of the TV sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, you may be familiar with Frankie Muniz, the actor who played the titular character. However, what may come as a surprise is his sharp pivot from acting. During his childhood of successful acting, he found an intense love for race car driving. He fondly recalls meeting his racing heroes in his late teens and wanting to join them on the track. In April 2004, he finally got his chance behind the wheel in a celebrity race and finished in seventh place. Right then and there, he knew he wanted to quit acting. After a successful short stint in racing, a horrible injury forcing him to quit the sport, and a myriad of other careers, he’s now announced his return to the sport, with the utmost gratefulness.

When Malcolm in the Middle wrapped in 2006, Muniz met with his agents to discuss what was next. The young star revealed that he was done with acting and he wanted to become a full-time race car driver. “I don’t think any of them believed me,” Muniz says. “Or they thought that maybe it was like, ‘Oh, give him a couple of weeks.’ But then they were sending me these offers for movies, and all of a sudden, I’m like, ‘No, no. I’m serious. Here’s my schedule. I’m on the road every week.’”

Muniz started moving up the ranks. NASCAR notes he saw, “year-over-year progress.” His average ranking in his first season was around 20th, and the next season, it was around 11th. During the Champ Car Atlantic Championship season in 2009, he was standing in fourth overall with only two races left in the season. Sadly, he wrecked his car during the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, breaking his back. His thumb, which had been almost completely ripped off, had to be reattached to his hand, hindering his ability to firmly grip anything for almost two years. The IndyCar contract that was in the works for 2010 was pulled, and Muniz’s career in race car driving came to an abrupt halt.

The actor explored other passions, including drumming in an indie-rock band, Kingsfoil, and co-owning a business with his wife, Paige Price. Twelve years after he left the racing world, Muniz contacted Irwindale Speedway president Tim Huddleston to ask about returning. In October 2021, Muniz competed in his first stock car competition. “I was so nervous, like honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever felt so sick to my stomach,” Muniz said. Despite his nerves, he finished in 17th place.

As before, Muniz finds himself quickly climbing the ranks. On January 11, 2023, he announced on Twitter and Instagram he would be competing in the ARCA Menards Series, which ranks just below NASCAR’s second and third tier races, the Xfinity and Truck series. Muniz cites the birth of his son, Mauz, as a motive for his decision. “Finally making my dream a reality,” he shares, “this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams.”

Muniz will be joined by his team, Rette Jones Racing and Ford, on February 18 at Daytona International Speedway. “It's with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I'm joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year,” Muniz states. “Ever since childhood, it's been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver.”

This isn’t the first time Muniz has disclosed his career priorities. “I like to say now that I am acting on the side,” Muniz said during an appearance at a NASCAR booth last year. “I want racing to be my focus. It's one of those things you have to do 100%. You can't just do it halfway. If I want to make it to any level of NASCAR—ARCA, Trucks, whatever it is—I'm racing against people who have been doing it since they were 6 years old, and I've gotta do it quickly.”

As NASCAR explains, “Most racers begin go-karting before they even own a learner’s permit. The average age of the current top 10 ARCA national drivers is 26.” Muniz, now 37, understands the pressure of pursuing his childhood dream with those much younger than him, but is incredibly determined to see it through. “That’s my only regret: I wish I got back in a race car sooner,” Muniz admits. “Because I didn’t realize how much I loved it until I started again. I’m not letting the opportunity pass this time.”

Fans will be able to get a first-person view of Muniz as he proves himself against racers that have been in the sport for most of their lives. The actor-turned-driver-turned-documentary subject will be the star of the docuseries Frankie in the Fastline (a working title), a NEO Studios film chronicling Muniz’s journey in the ARCA Menards Series. “I’m excited to partner with a company like NEO Studios that really understands sports and competition programming, and to bring viewers along on this crazy journey and share my love of racing with the world,” says Muniz.

Before heading out onto the track for a pre-race practice, Muniz exclaimed, “I’m excited to learn but I’m also excited to, you know, maybe show that I can do this, you know? And that’s all I can hope for.”

To keep up with his NASCAR journey, you can follow Muniz on Twitter and Instagram.

h/t: [Entertainment Weekly]

