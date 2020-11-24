15 Nostalgic Throwback Gifts to Make You Feel Like You’re Back in the ’90s

What's your favorite memory of the '90s? Your answer will likely depend on your age, but there's no doubt it'll include some sort of trend that seems long lost. Back in a time when Gen X college students ordered pizza via landlines while wearing flannels and loose high-waisted Levis, millennial kids were trying to keeping their Tamagotchis alive, and Gen Z babies were being introduced to their first Tickle Me Elmo dolls, it felt like we had it all. Though it may seem like our worlds have changed a great deal, you can still find many of your favorite nostalgic items available today. And a trip down memory lane is the perfect gift for the holidays.

Know a now-grown-up boyband fan? Get them an NSYNC doormat to declare their everlasting love for the frosted-tip quintet. For those with a sweet tooth, a vintage candy box will bring back sugary sweet memories. And you can't say '90s without neon, so give the gift of a bright, patterned mask with a Saved by the Bell-esque use of shapes that looks exactly like a table cloth you've probably seen at a kid's birthday party in 1994.

Of course, the '90s spans 10 years, so there's a lot to cover. It was a time when color was king, big and baggy was “da bomb,” and Lisa Frank was…everywhere. (Also, there were snap bracelets, butterfly clips, Walkmen, floppy discs, and dial-up Internet.) So, scroll down to check out our list of '90s fashion, toys, and gifts which are—in the natural cycle of things—cool again.

Throwback Gifts Full of '90s Nostalgia

Caboodle Cases

Tamagotchi

NSYNC Doormat

Saved By the Bell Spirit Sweatshirt

1990s Candy Box

That's So… 90s Trivia Game

Lisa Frank Stickers

D.A.R.E. Fanny Pack

Crazy Straws

Troll Dolls

Spice Girls Poster

A Modern, Mini Lite Brite

Glitter Gel Pens

Jazz Design Tumbler

'90s Fashion Mask

