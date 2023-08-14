Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Say “Every Black Girl Deserves Her Flowers“ After Daughter’s Recital

For parents, there are few things as endearing as their kids' dance recitals. Not only is it super cute to see them moving around on stage, but it's also inspiring to see their dedication to learning the choreography and executing it for the people they love. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, parents to 4-year-old Kaavia James know this very well, and have shared some beautiful footage of their daughter's special day, which is sure to also inspire other little Black dancers and their families.

Union posted a sweet Instagram reel chronicling her daughter's dance recital. She captioned the video, “Every Black girl deserves her flowers,” and little Kaavia certainly does. In the clip, Union shows the before moments, in which the cheerful mom and daughter can be seen at home, smiling together in the mirror.

Then, the Bring it On star presents different moments from the dance recital. Little Kaavia cheerfully dances alongside her classmates with confidence and a smile on her face. Like any star, the girl goes through different outfits, including a cute mouse costume. In the end, the tiny dancer gets a solo bow, and her proud parents meet her with hugs and two flower bouquets. After posing with friends and receiving a certificate, a sleepy Kaavia is carried home in the arms of her dad.

As this enchanting recap shows, Kaavia loves to dance, and has imbued that into her daily routine. During an interview with Parents, Union and Wade revealed that their daughter leads a dance party every morning before heading to Pre-K. “We give her the freedom to have a say in her space, her appearance, and the things she wants to do,” Wade revealed. “The only way we’re going to know our child is by listening to her, watching her, and seeing what she’s interested in. For us, in the Black community, we have to make sure our kids understand how to stand on their own two feet and advocate for themselves. It’s on us to teach Kaavia her power early on and a lot of that comes from individuality.”

