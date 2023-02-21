Home / Animals / Cats

Chunky Tuxedo Cat Is a 5-Star Tourist Attraction in a Medieval Polish City

By Margherita Cole on February 21, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gacek (@kotgacekeveryday)

If you're ever in the northwestern Polish city of Szczecin—located near the German border—there's a top-rated attraction that's a must-see. Although the Medieval locale boasts a 14th-century castle called the Pomeranian Duke's Castle and a lush urban park called Kasprowicza Park, neither of these locations is the most coveted attraction at the top of the list. Instead, it is an outdoor cat named Gacek who is known for his charming personality and penchant for treats.

The chunky tuxedo cat has lived on Kaszubska Street in downtown Szczecin for 10 years now. He has a small wooden home with a cushion bed to protect him from the elements and he receives care from the owners of a nearby shop. Most of the time, Gacek—whose name means “long-eared bat” in Polish—can be seen lounging on the sidewalk and posing for selfies with wandering tourists.

Interestingly, this black-and-white feline even has his own section on Google Maps, where he has a long list of glowing five-star reviews from people who have traveled from near and far to see him. “I flew from Oslo with transit in Gdańsk to see Gacek,” one reviewer wrote. “As expected, he didn't pay any attention to me which made the experience fully wholesome. If I could have a dinner with anyone in the world, I would fly again in an instant to feed him. Can recommend!”

Perhaps one of the most noticeable characteristics of Gacek is his full figure, which is due in part to the large number of treats he receives from adoring fans. While many find his chubbiness cute, a local animal shelter in Szczecin has urged tourists not to feed Gacek directly and instead leave treats enclosed in bags or containers for him to have later. Hopefully, Gacek remains happy and healthy for years to come so more people will have a chance to meet the “King of Kaszubska Street.”

You can find Gacek at his wooden house on Kaszubska Street in Szczecin, Poland, and keep up with him virtually by following the cat's Instagram.

A fat cat named Gacek is a top-rated tourist attraction in Szczecin, Poland.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gacek (@kotgacekeveryday)

Gacek—whose name means “long-eared bat” in Polish—lives in a wooden house outside a shop on Kaszubska Street.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gacek (@kotgacekeveryday)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gacek (@kotgacekeveryday)

Tourists often visit him and feed him treats, though a local shelter has urged people to not feed him directly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gacek (@kotgacekeveryday)

Gacek remains a popular celebrity in the small Medieval town, attracting tourists from near and far.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gacek (@kotgacekeveryday)

Gacek: Instagram
h/t: [Daily Mail]

All images via @kotgacekeveryday's Instagram.

Related Articles:

Poland Unveils Solar Powered Bike Path That Glows at Night

This Whimsical Sling Bag Will Transform Your Cat Into a Lion

Cat Saved From Earthquake Rubble by Turkish Firefighter Won’t Leave Rescuer’s Side

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cat Saved From Earthquake Rubble by Turkish Firefighter Won’t Leave Rescuer’s Side
“Cat Man of Aleppo” Is Safe and Rescuing Pets After the Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Incredible Winners of the 2022 Travel Photographer of the Year Contest
Netherlands Proposing Ban on Dogs With Squished Noses and Cats With Folded Ears
This Whimsical Sling Bag Will Transform Your Cat Into a Lion
8 Underwater Hotel Rooms With the Most Spectacular Views of the Ocean

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25 Fun Travel Essentials for Creative Globetrotters
Louvre Decides to Limit Daily Entries to Give Visitors a Better Experience
Cat Café in Shanghai is the Pawfect Hangout for Adventurous Felines
This Japanese Hotel Hosts Yoga Classes in Its Breathtaking Art Gallery
Eco-Friendly Lodge Gives a Campground Experience with the Perks of a Luxury Hotel
25 Culturally Unique Christmas Dinners From Around the World

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.