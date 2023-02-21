Chunky Tuxedo Cat Is a 5-Star Tourist Attraction in a Medieval Polish City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gacek (@kotgacekeveryday)

If you're ever in the northwestern Polish city of Szczecin—located near the German border—there's a top-rated attraction that's a must-see. Although the Medieval locale boasts a 14th-century castle called the Pomeranian Duke's Castle and a lush urban park called Kasprowicza Park, neither of these locations is the most coveted attraction at the top of the list. Instead, it is an outdoor cat named Gacek who is known for his charming personality and penchant for treats.

The chunky tuxedo cat has lived on Kaszubska Street in downtown Szczecin for 10 years now. He has a small wooden home with a cushion bed to protect him from the elements and he receives care from the owners of a nearby shop. Most of the time, Gacek—whose name means “long-eared bat” in Polish—can be seen lounging on the sidewalk and posing for selfies with wandering tourists.

Interestingly, this black-and-white feline even has his own section on Google Maps, where he has a long list of glowing five-star reviews from people who have traveled from near and far to see him. “I flew from Oslo with transit in Gdańsk to see Gacek,” one reviewer wrote. “As expected, he didn't pay any attention to me which made the experience fully wholesome. If I could have a dinner with anyone in the world, I would fly again in an instant to feed him. Can recommend!”

Perhaps one of the most noticeable characteristics of Gacek is his full figure, which is due in part to the large number of treats he receives from adoring fans. While many find his chubbiness cute, a local animal shelter in Szczecin has urged tourists not to feed Gacek directly and instead leave treats enclosed in bags or containers for him to have later. Hopefully, Gacek remains happy and healthy for years to come so more people will have a chance to meet the “King of Kaszubska Street.”

You can find Gacek at his wooden house on Kaszubska Street in Szczecin, Poland, and keep up with him virtually by following the cat's Instagram.

