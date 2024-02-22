Every culture has its own history of traditional arts. Mukimono is the Japanese tradition of carving fruit and vegetables into elaborate garnishes. Throughout the years, we've followed along as Takehiro Kishimoto—also known as Gaku—has mastered this craft. His Instagram feed is filled with incredible photos and videos of the fish, dragons, and birds he crafts from produce.

Whether it's cleverly using broccoli florets as the tail of a carp or putting a squash seed in the beak of a bird carved from the same vegetable, Gaku has a charming way of displaying his food art. Using specialized blades and tools designed for fruit carving, the artist is able to achieve incredible detail in his work. A wide variety of textures show up in his food art, from the delicate feathers of a bird to perfectly symmetrical fish gills.

Broccoli and carrots seem to be favorites of his recently, though you'll also find Gaku using apples, squash, cucumbers, and lemons occasionally. By sharing his art with the world, the sculptor hopes that the public a deeper appreciation of mukimono and Thai fruit carving.

There's one thing for certain: after looking at Gaku's fruit and vegetable carvings, the produce aisle will never look the same again.

Check out recent work by Japanese food artist Gaku, who transforms produce into elaborate carvings.

His work sits in the tradition of Japan's mukimono, as well as Thai fruit carving.

He often posts photos and videos showing off the details of his fruit and vegetable carvings.

All images via Gaku.

