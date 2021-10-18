Master Fruit Carving Artist Creates Sensational Food Art With Avocados

Master fruit carver Daniele Barresi is known for his award-winning food sculptures. Using everything from melons to broccoli and cheese, he creates intricate patterns and arrangements that look absolutely too good to eat. But some of the food artist’s most fun and eye-catching designs are carved into the soft, creamy flesh of avocados. Sometimes even utilizing the bulbous seed of the healthy green fruit, the Italian artist carefully crafts food art that is both complex, delicate, and—at times—even funny.

In some of his more playful pieces, Barresi creates fun seasonal images, sculpts tiny creatures from the soft avocado fruit, and even etches images onto the pit. In one of his most recent food artworks, he made a hilarious reference to a popular TikTok star, Khaby Lame, calling the masterpiece “Avokhaby.” In other instances, the creative artist meticulously cuts detailed patterns to make some very artistic avocado toast.

No matter what his final product, the result is always impressive. And seeing as the artistic medium is food, it’s probably just as delicious to the taste as it is appealing to the eye.

Scroll down to see more of Daniele Barresi’s incredible avocado fruit carving food art. For even more from the artist, you can visit his website and follow him on Instagram.

Master fruit carving food artist Daniele Barresi crafts incredible masterpieces from avocados.

From playful characters to intricate designs, he takes food art to a whole new level with the healthy green fruit.

The artist doesn't just carve the flesh, he also etches sketches into the pit.

And, of course, he can't help using his talent to create some fancy avocado toast and fun seasonal designs.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Daniele Barresi.

