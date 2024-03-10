Home / Food Art

Clever Food Artist Turns Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Into Cute Characters to Encourage Healthy Habits

By Regina Sienra on March 10, 2024

Zebra family made out of fresh fruit

It's a truth universally acknowledged that kids are rarely fond of eating their greens. Despite their reticence, fruits and vegetables are the foundation of a healthy diet, which makes parents come up with creative solutions to get their children to happily eat them. That's how food artist Sarah Lescrauwaet-Beach came up with an idea—turn these ingredients into characters, animals, objects, and even inspiring messages. Her delicious creations, which she shares on her Edible Food Art For Kids Instagram account, are also a feast for the eyes.

Lescrauwaet-Beach's adventure in the world of food art began in 2018, with a simple rabbit design. Her food collages not only put a smile on her children's faces, but also keep them coming back for more. For the artist, food art has also provided her with a way to unwind after work.

“Most of my designs start due to an event or idea I have. Then I look which fruits would work to make the design come to life,” she tells My Modern Met. “Colors are key.” Staying true to her purpose, Lescrauwaet-Beach only uses fresh fruit and vegetables, along with seeds, nuts, and occasionally a touch of chocolate. Her art does not contain any mashed potatoes, pasta, food dye or other additives.

Sticking to her values around food has made her notice the versatility of each ingredient. For Lescrauwaet-Beach, blueberries lend themselves perfectly for a myriad of elements. “I love working with blueberries. You can use them for eyes, skin, lines and background. Very healthy and delicious as well.”

The most basic of her creations take her only around 30 minutes to create, while some more complex designs take up to two hours. “I have two kids at home and it’s rare that I can finish one without interruption,” she shares. “I don’t really have a creative process. I get ideas when I listen to the news, read books or scroll online. I love healthy food and also care for humanity. So my fruit art illustrates my believes and passions.”

To stay up to date with Lescrauwaet-Beach's food art, you can follow Edible Food Art For Kids on Instagram.

Food artist Sarah Lescrauwaet-Beach turns fresh fruit and vegetables into characters, animals, objects, and even inspiring messages.

Donald Duck made out of fruit

Her delicious creations, which she shares on her Edible Food Art For Kids account, are also a feast for the eyes.

Bambi made out of fruit

Her food collages not only put a smile on her children's faces, but also keep them coming back for more.

Camera made out of fruit

“Most of my designs start due to an event or idea I have. Then I look which fruits would work to make the design come to life,” she tells My Modern Met. “Colors are key.”

Rubik's cube made out of fruit

“I love working with blueberries. You can use them for eyes, skin, lines and background. Very healthy and delicious as well.”

Carl and Ellie from UP made out of fruit

Staying true to her purpose, Lescrauwaet-Beach only uses fresh fruit and vegetables, along with seeds, nuts, and occasionally a touch of chocolate

Tigger made out of fruit

“I get ideas when I listen to the news, read books or scroll online. I love healthy food and also care for humanity. So my fruit art illustrates my believes and passions.”

Snake made out of fruit

Mickey Mouse made out of fruit

Hummingbird made out of fruit

Rooster made out of fruit

Edna Mode made out of fruit

Hands holding the planet made out of fruit

Squirrel made out of fruit

Dog made out of fruit

Sarah Lescrauwaet-Beach: Website | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sarah Lescrauwaet-Beach.

Related Articles:

Japanese Food Artist Reimagines Onigiri as an Adorable Cast of Characters

Foodie Creates Adorable Animal-Shaped Food Art That’s Almost Too Cute To Eat

Japanese Fruit Sandwiches Reveal Adorably Edible Characters When You Cut Into Them

Food Artist Transforms Ordinary Pieces of Toast Into Delicious Works of Art

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Japanese Food Artist Reimagines Onigiri as an Adorable Cast of Characters
Japanese Fruit Sandwiches Reveal Adorably Edible Characters When You Cut Into Them
Japanese Sculptor Carves Groceries Into Brilliant Edible Sculptures
These Adorable Korean Cat Puddings Are Taking the Internet by Storm, One Wiggle at a Time
Foodie Creates Adorable Animal-Shaped Food Art That’s Almost Too Cute To Eat
Phenomenal Fruit Carvings Turn Apples Into Artistic Scribbles and Pears Into Painterly Strokes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

37 Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Creatively Celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year
Artist Recreates ‘Mona Lisa’ as an Edible Masterpiece Made From Potatoes
Pastry Chef Sculpts Life-Size Foosball Table Entirely From Chocolate
Painter Creates Lifelike Food Art That Look Like Delectable Treats You Can Eat
Fiber Artist Crochets Colorful Dishes That Look Like a Chef Prepared Them
Watch a Japanese Chef Prepare Crab Fried Rice in Under a Minute

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.