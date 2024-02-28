Home / Food Art

Japanese Food Artist Reimagines Onigiri as an Adorable Cast of Characters

By Regina Sienra on February 28, 2024

Onigiri dogs made of rice

At its most basic, onigiri is a Japanese delicacy made of white rice wrapped in nori (seaweed). But for one food artist, it's a whole universe filled with creative possibilities. A chef known as Onigiri Gekijō (“Rice ball theater” in Japanese) transforms this reliable snack into adorable characters that are almost too cute to eat.

As opposed to the traditional triangular and circular shapes, these onigiris are shaped like cute animals with fully detailed expressions. In one of Onigiri Gekijō's creations, two shiba inus stick their heads and paws out of a bento box, ready for lunch time. In another, a delicate bunny sits on its hind legs in a rose garden, wearing a flower on its head. But it's not just pets that make an appearance—they've even made a dragon all cuddled up and ready to take a nap under a blanket.

To bring these edible sculptures to life, each character is first carefully sculpted in white sticky rice. Then, the artist adds details, like eyes, snouts, and paws, with sesame seeds, pickled plum, salted salmon, bonito flakes, and seaweed. When the animal or character has a fur color other than white, they use nori or dye the rice using soy and other sauces. The result is a cute critter that you could easily mistake for a toy.

If you want to stay up to date with Onigiri Gekijō’s adorable onigiris, you can follow them on Instagram.

A chef known as Onigiri Gekijō transforms onigiris into adorable characters that are almost too cute to eat.

Onigiri character made of rice

As opposed to the traditional triangular and circular shapes, these onigiris are shaped like cute animals with fully detailed expressions.

Onigiri bunny made of rice

To bring these edible sculptures to life, each character is first carefully sculpted in white sticky rice.

Onigiri pandas made of rice

Then, the artist adds details, like eyes, snouts, and paws, with sesame seeds, pickled plum, salted salmon, bonito flakes, and seaweed.

Onigiri pig made of rice

When the animal or character has a fur color other than white, they use nori or dye the rice using soy and other sauces.

Onigiri horse made of rice

Onigiri sheep made of rice

Onigiri dragon made of rice

Onigiri Gekijō: Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Onigiri Gekijō.

Related Articles:

Japanese Food Artist Turns Rice Into Adorable Onigiri Characters

Foodie Creates Adorable Animal-Shaped Food Art That’s Almost Too Cute To Eat

Adorable Rice Balls Reimagine Japan’s Cutest Bird as Anime-Style Delinquents

Food Artist Transforms Ordinary Pieces of Toast Into Delicious Works of Art

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Japanese Fruit Sandwiches Reveal Adorably Edible Characters When You Cut Into Them
Japanese Sculptor Carves Groceries Into Brilliant Edible Sculptures
These Adorable Korean Cat Puddings Are Taking the Internet by Storm, One Wiggle at a Time
Foodie Creates Adorable Animal-Shaped Food Art That’s Almost Too Cute To Eat
Phenomenal Fruit Carvings Turn Apples Into Artistic Scribbles and Pears Into Painterly Strokes
37 Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Creatively Celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Recreates ‘Mona Lisa’ as an Edible Masterpiece Made From Potatoes
Pastry Chef Sculpts Life-Size Foosball Table Entirely From Chocolate
Painter Creates Lifelike Food Art That Look Like Delectable Treats You Can Eat
Fiber Artist Crochets Colorful Dishes That Look Like a Chef Prepared Them
Watch a Japanese Chef Prepare Crab Fried Rice in Under a Minute
You Can Eat a Tiny Mount Fuji at This Japanese Cafe

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.