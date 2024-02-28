Japanese Food Artist Reimagines Onigiri as an Adorable Cast of Characters

At its most basic, onigiri is a Japanese delicacy made of white rice wrapped in nori (seaweed). But for one food artist, it's a whole universe filled with creative possibilities. A chef known as Onigiri Gekijō (“Rice ball theater” in Japanese) transforms this reliable snack into adorable characters that are almost too cute to eat.

As opposed to the traditional triangular and circular shapes, these onigiris are shaped like cute animals with fully detailed expressions. In one of Onigiri Gekijō's creations, two shiba inus stick their heads and paws out of a bento box, ready for lunch time. In another, a delicate bunny sits on its hind legs in a rose garden, wearing a flower on its head. But it's not just pets that make an appearance—they've even made a dragon all cuddled up and ready to take a nap under a blanket.

To bring these edible sculptures to life, each character is first carefully sculpted in white sticky rice. Then, the artist adds details, like eyes, snouts, and paws, with sesame seeds, pickled plum, salted salmon, bonito flakes, and seaweed. When the animal or character has a fur color other than white, they use nori or dye the rice using soy and other sauces. The result is a cute critter that you could easily mistake for a toy.

If you want to stay up to date with Onigiri Gekijō’s adorable onigiris, you can follow them on Instagram.

