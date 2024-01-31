Home / Food Art

These Adorable Korean Cat Puddings Are Taking the Internet by Storm, One Wiggle at a Time

By Regina Sienra on January 31, 2024

Few things bring as much joy as cute critters and sweet treats. Now, the latest food trend has mixed them together in an adorable dessert to die for. The Korean Cat Pudding, or punyangi, is a wobbly, kitty-shaped milk pudding—complete with tiny black eyes giving it a lovely expression. However, its most exciting feature is its wiggliness. Videos show people shaking these endearing desserts into oblivion. They sway, wobble, and jiggle, but never lose their shape.

After having their start in Korea, they quickly went viral for their cute looks and wobbliness. As such, coffee shops and bakeries across Asia jumped on the trend. With this came new flavors and colors. In addition to the original white cat made of milk pudding, there are now pink strawberry cats, green matcha kittens, and brown chocolate felines. Some places even got creative and started offering more exotic options, such as a mango pudding cat.

The success of the cat pudding has been so massive that you don't need to travel to try it. It is available in restaurants in North America now, such as 2D Restaurant in Chicago and Ănjelly in New York City. But if you can’t make it out to any of those locations, you can try to make it at home yourself. All you'll need is milk, gelatin, and two black sesame seeds for the eyes. Of course, you'll also need a cat-shaped mold for it to have the same shape as the one in the videos, which you can find on Amazon.

The Korean Cat Pudding, or punyangi, is a wobbly, kitty-shaped milk pudding that is taking the world by storm.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por namchini82cafe (@namchini82cafe)

Videos show people shaking these endearing desserts into oblivion. They sway, wobble, and jiggle, but never lose their shape.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por namchini82cafe (@namchini82cafe)

After having their start in Korea, they immediately went viral for their cute looks and wobbliness. As such, coffee shops and bakeries around the world quickly jumped on the trend.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por namchini82cafe (@namchini82cafe)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Related Articles:

Japanese Food Artist Makes Crystal Clear Desserts With Delicious Treats You Can See Inside

Dessert Designer Creates Cute Cookies Inspired by Clothing and Accessories

Sweet Shop Reimagines Traditional Japanese Dessert as Sparkling Milky Way Bites

Ukrainian Pastry Chef Creates Amazing Geometric Cakes and Shows You How To Make Them for Yourself

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Foodie Creates Adorable Animal-Shaped Food Art That’s Almost Too Cute To Eat
Phenomenal Fruit Carvings Turn Apples Into Artistic Scribbles and Pears Into Painterly Strokes
37 Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Creatively Celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year
Artist Recreates ‘Mona Lisa’ as an Edible Masterpiece Made From Potatoes
Pastry Chef Sculpts Life-Size Foosball Table Entirely From Chocolate
Painter Creates Lifelike Food Art That Look Like Delectable Treats You Can Eat

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Fiber Artist Crochets Colorful Dishes That Look Like a Chef Prepared Them
Watch a Japanese Chef Prepare Crab Fried Rice in Under a Minute
You Can Eat a Tiny Mount Fuji at This Japanese Cafe
Cookie-Shaped Pillows Are a Sweet Addition to Your Home Decor
Gradient Arrangements of Food Highlights Biodiversity Not Often Seen in Supermarkets
25 Culturally Unique Christmas Dinners From Around the World

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.