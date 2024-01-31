Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por 東京グルメ【公式】 (@tokyogourmet3)

Few things bring as much joy as cute critters and sweet treats. Now, the latest food trend has mixed them together in an adorable dessert to die for. The Korean Cat Pudding, or punyangi, is a wobbly, kitty-shaped milk pudding—complete with tiny black eyes giving it a lovely expression. However, its most exciting feature is its wiggliness. Videos show people shaking these endearing desserts into oblivion. They sway, wobble, and jiggle, but never lose their shape.

After having their start in Korea, they quickly went viral for their cute looks and wobbliness. As such, coffee shops and bakeries across Asia jumped on the trend. With this came new flavors and colors. In addition to the original white cat made of milk pudding, there are now pink strawberry cats, green matcha kittens, and brown chocolate felines. Some places even got creative and started offering more exotic options, such as a mango pudding cat.

The success of the cat pudding has been so massive that you don't need to travel to try it. It is available in restaurants in North America now, such as 2D Restaurant in Chicago and Ănjelly in New York City. But if you can’t make it out to any of those locations, you can try to make it at home yourself. All you'll need is milk, gelatin, and two black sesame seeds for the eyes. Of course, you'll also need a cat-shaped mold for it to have the same shape as the one in the videos, which you can find on Amazon.

