Phenomenal Fruit Carvings Turn Apples Into Artistic Scribbles and Pears Into Painterly Strokes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 吉田ユニ YUNI YOSHIDA (@yuni_yoshida)

Fruit is given a complete makeover in Yuni Yoshida‘s whimsical arrangements. The Japanese art director uses her masterfully carving skills and whimsical ideas to transform apples, oranges, and bananas into surreal arrangements that look like they've been digitally altered. With some clever cutting, her fruits look like they've been spliced together or altered into abstract forms of art.

Yoshida utilizes all parts of the food to make her ideas pop. Oftentimes, this means playing with the skin of a fruit and what's underneath. In some of the works in her Peel series, she removes the skin of an apple almost entirely, leaving only a haphazard remnant that resembles a scribble or a scrape. While this piece looks like it's been tacked on, it is actually a carefully planned remainder of the skin.

However, Yoshida has other ways of manipulating fruit. The Pixelated series involves cutting parts of fruits into small symmetrical cubes. Though meticulous, this process makes it seem as though part of the composition is glitching out or not loading properly. In reality, the pixels are Yoshida's handiwork. Her food art doesn't end there though. She is also known to carve fruit into geometric sculptures and other pieces that are hard to look away from.

Scroll down to see Yoshida’s incredible food art, and make sure to follow her growing portfolio on Instagram.

Japanese art director Yuni Yoshida creates surreal food art.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 吉田ユニ YUNI YOSHIDA (@yuni_yoshida)

She masterfully cuts and carves different fruits so that they look like they've been digitally spliced together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 吉田ユニ YUNI YOSHIDA (@yuni_yoshida)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 吉田ユニ YUNI YOSHIDA (@yuni_yoshida)

She also creates sculptures from fruit, and carves other illusions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 吉田ユニ YUNI YOSHIDA (@yuni_yoshida)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 吉田ユニ YUNI YOSHIDA (@yuni_yoshida)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 吉田ユニ YUNI YOSHIDA (@yuni_yoshida)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 吉田ユニ YUNI YOSHIDA (@yuni_yoshida)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 吉田ユニ YUNI YOSHIDA (@yuni_yoshida)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 吉田ユニ YUNI YOSHIDA (@yuni_yoshida)

Yuni Yoshida: Website | Instagram

All images via Yuni Yoshida.

Related Articles:

Painter Creates Lifelike Food Art That Look Like Delectable Treats You Can Eat

Japanese Food Artist Makes Crystal Clear Desserts With Delicious Treats You Can See Inside

Food Artist Transforms Ordinary Pieces of Toast Into Delicious Works of Art