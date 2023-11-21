Home / Food Art

Phenomenal Fruit Carvings Turn Apples Into Artistic Scribbles and Pears Into Painterly Strokes

By Margherita Cole on November 21, 2023

Fruit is given a complete makeover in Yuni Yoshida‘s whimsical arrangements. The Japanese art director uses her masterfully carving skills and whimsical ideas to transform apples, oranges, and bananas into surreal arrangements that look like they've been digitally altered. With some clever cutting, her fruits look like they've been spliced together or altered into abstract forms of art.

Yoshida utilizes all parts of the food to make her ideas pop. Oftentimes, this means playing with the skin of a fruit and what's underneath. In some of the works in her Peel series, she removes the skin of an apple almost entirely, leaving only a haphazard remnant that resembles a scribble or a scrape. While this piece looks like it's been tacked on, it is actually a carefully planned remainder of the skin.

However, Yoshida has other ways of manipulating fruit. The Pixelated series involves cutting parts of fruits into small symmetrical cubes. Though meticulous, this process makes it seem as though part of the composition is glitching out or not loading properly. In reality, the pixels are Yoshida's handiwork. Her food art doesn't end there though. She is also known to carve fruit into geometric sculptures and other pieces that are hard to look away from.

Scroll down to see Yoshida’s incredible food art, and make sure to follow her growing portfolio on Instagram.

Japanese art director Yuni Yoshida creates surreal food art.

She masterfully cuts and carves different fruits so that they look like they've been digitally spliced together.

She also creates sculptures from fruit, and carves other illusions.

Yuni Yoshida: Website | Instagram

All images via Yuni Yoshida.

