Japanese Fruit Sandwiches Reveal Adorably Edible Characters When You Cut Into Them

By Regina Sienra on February 23, 2024

fruit sandwiches with cute cats

Desserts such as cake, cookies, and pie have long lended themselves to cute food art. But a creative chef known as Nao has found a unique way to turn the timeless Japanese fruit sandwich into a treat embedded with sweet characters. In their creations, tiny cats and charming dogs made out of oranges, strawberries, and grapes greet you from the whipped cream.

To achieve this, the artist cleverly arranges the fruit within the sandwich, which can be cut diagonally or horizontally. And surprisingly, the food artist works partly blind, as they'll only get to see how the characters look after the sandwich has been cut. Time after time, the results of these cut fruit sandwiches are a feast for the stomach and the eyes.

Nao really brings the characters alive by carefully adding a smiling face to each edible character. On par with kawaii culture, the food artist imbues these tiny creatures with a sweet personality just by adding a few lines of liquid chocolate to each one.

Nao's work is also a testament to the versatility of fruit. A horizontal slice of strawberry works great as a flower petal, but doubles wonderfully as corgi ears. A grape cut in half could either be the wings of an owl, or part of a teddy bear's face. Above all, orange slices are a great option for the adorable rounded faces of these fruity friends. They even managed to depict Pooh Bear almost entirely with this citrus!

On top of their sandwiches, they've also translated this clever concept to other delicacies, like rolls, jelly, and even breakfast plates. To stay up to date with Nao's cute sandwich art and explore the rest of their creations, you can follow them on Instagram.

A creative chef known as Nao has found a unique way to turn the timeless Japanese fruit sandwiches into treats embedded with delectable designs and cute characters.

cut sandwich art featuring a dog

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por nao (@nao2748)

In many of their creations, tiny cats and charming dogs made out of oranges, strawberries, and grapes greet you from the whipped cream.

cut sandwich art with cute characters

The artist cleverly arranges the fruit within the whipped cream, and the characters are revealed once you cut the sandwich  in half.

fruit sandwiches with cute foxes

The food artist works somewhat spontaneously, as they only get to see how the characters and shapes turn out after the sandwich has been cut.

Cute Cut Sandwich Illustrations by Nao

For the character sandwiches, Nao imbues these tiny creatures with a sweet personality just by adding a few lines of liquid chocolate to each one.

Cute Cut Sandwich Illustrations by Nao

Cute Cut Sandwich Illustrations by Nao

Cute Cut Sandwich Illustrations by Nao

Other fruit sandwiches include flower, heart, and (ironically) fruit shapes.

Cute Cut Sandwich Illustrations by Nao

Cute Cut Sandwich Illustrations by Nao

Cute Cut Sandwich Illustrations by Nao

Cute Cut Sandwich Illustrations by Nao

Nao: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nao.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
