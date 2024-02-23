Japanese Fruit Sandwiches Reveal Adorably Edible Characters When You Cut Into Them

Desserts such as cake, cookies, and pie have long lended themselves to cute food art. But a creative chef known as Nao has found a unique way to turn the timeless Japanese fruit sandwich into a treat embedded with sweet characters. In their creations, tiny cats and charming dogs made out of oranges, strawberries, and grapes greet you from the whipped cream.

To achieve this, the artist cleverly arranges the fruit within the sandwich, which can be cut diagonally or horizontally. And surprisingly, the food artist works partly blind, as they'll only get to see how the characters look after the sandwich has been cut. Time after time, the results of these cut fruit sandwiches are a feast for the stomach and the eyes.

Nao really brings the characters alive by carefully adding a smiling face to each edible character. On par with kawaii culture, the food artist imbues these tiny creatures with a sweet personality just by adding a few lines of liquid chocolate to each one.

Nao's work is also a testament to the versatility of fruit. A horizontal slice of strawberry works great as a flower petal, but doubles wonderfully as corgi ears. A grape cut in half could either be the wings of an owl, or part of a teddy bear's face. Above all, orange slices are a great option for the adorable rounded faces of these fruity friends. They even managed to depict Pooh Bear almost entirely with this citrus!

On top of their sandwiches, they've also translated this clever concept to other delicacies, like rolls, jelly, and even breakfast plates. To stay up to date with Nao's cute sandwich art and explore the rest of their creations, you can follow them on Instagram.

Nao: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Nao.

