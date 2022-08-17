Home / Design

You Can Lie Back and Enjoy Life in This Smiley Face Hammock

By Margherita Cole on August 17, 2022
Happy Hammock by Geometrie Da Compagnia

When we think of hammocks, we usually imagine relaxation and lazy, summer days. For Italian architect and designer Federica Sala, hammocks represent cherished memories of her childhood spent at the beach. Tapping into these nostalgic feelings, she created a sculptural hammock setup that will bring a smile to anyone's face.

The Happy Hammock features a black metal frame that is intended to resemble a simplified face with two closed eyes and a pointy nose. When the hammock is installed on either side of the curved bars, it completes the face with a joyful smile. ”There are things that I loved a lot as a child that I rediscovered when I had a son,” Sala explains. ”Swings and hammocks are among those because what is more beautiful than the feeling of flying? For a child (and for me) there is nothing more magical.”

Based in Barcelona, Sala runs Geometrie da Compagnia, a product studio that boasts clever and intentional designs. Many of their pieces are kinetic sculptures that explore movement as it relates to the design. Even the Happy Hammock possesses an interactive quality when a person lays down in the hammock and moves the face's smile in gentle sways. It looks like the perfect way to unwind at a picturesque location.

Barcelona-based designer Federica Sala created a kinetic sculpture for her hammock.

Happy Hammock by Geometrie Da Compagnia

She installed the hammock inside a whimsical black frame that looks like a face.

Happy Hammock by Geometrie Da CompagniaHappy Hammock by Geometrie Da Compagnia

When the hammock is placed inside of it, it looks like the face is smiling.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Federica Sala and Geometrie da Compagnia.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Federica Sala and Geometrie da Compagnia.

