You Can Lie Back and Enjoy Life in This Smiley Face Hammock

When we think of hammocks, we usually imagine relaxation and lazy, summer days. For Italian architect and designer Federica Sala, hammocks represent cherished memories of her childhood spent at the beach. Tapping into these nostalgic feelings, she created a sculptural hammock setup that will bring a smile to anyone's face.

The Happy Hammock features a black metal frame that is intended to resemble a simplified face with two closed eyes and a pointy nose. When the hammock is installed on either side of the curved bars, it completes the face with a joyful smile. ”There are things that I loved a lot as a child that I rediscovered when I had a son,” Sala explains. ”Swings and hammocks are among those because what is more beautiful than the feeling of flying? For a child (and for me) there is nothing more magical.”

Based in Barcelona, Sala runs Geometrie da Compagnia, a product studio that boasts clever and intentional designs. Many of their pieces are kinetic sculptures that explore movement as it relates to the design. Even the Happy Hammock possesses an interactive quality when a person lays down in the hammock and moves the face's smile in gentle sways. It looks like the perfect way to unwind at a picturesque location.

You can follow Geometrie da Compagnia on Instagram to keep up to date with the studio's latest projects.

Barcelona-based designer Federica Sala created a kinetic sculpture for her hammock.

She installed the hammock inside a whimsical black frame that looks like a face.

When the hammock is placed inside of it, it looks like the face is smiling.

Geometrie da Compagnia: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Federica Sala and Geometrie da Compagnia.

Related Articles:

Anthony Howe’s Kinetic Sculptures Take on a Life of Their Own as They Move With the Wind

Spinning Kinetic Sculptures Inspired by Fibonacci Sequence Help Reduce Stress

Art History: The Evolution of Hypnotic Kinetic Sculptures