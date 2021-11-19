Home / Store

These Scratch-Off Posters Have 100 Surprises Hidden in the Design

By Margherita Cole on November 19, 2021
Scratch Off Posters by Gift Republic

Searching for posters that will inspire you? Whether you want to beat boredom, go on an adventurous date, or find a new movie to watch, Gift Republic‘s series of scratch-off posters will help you out.

The 100 Movies Bucket List Poster, for instance, features 100 scratch-off squares representing 100 must-see films. After you've watched the movie that is listed above the silver square, you can freely scratch off the silver film to reveal a vibrant minimalistic illustration that encapsulates the movie. Just like checking off a list, this process will inspire you to keep going until you've uncovered all of the thumbnails and completed the poster.

Likewise, the 100 Things To Do Bucket List Poster will give you a range of ideas—from knitting a sweater to doing a cross-country road trip—that is sure to last you a long time. And, if you want to share a new experience with your other half, there's always the 100 Dates To Go On Bucket List Poster. It includes homey ideas, like baking cake, as well as activities that will get you outside, such as kayaking.

Scroll down to see these awesome posters, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Discover new things to do and see with these fun scratch-off posters.

 

100 Movies Bucket List Poster

 

100 Things To Do Bucket List Poster

 

100 Dates To Go On Bucket List Poster

 

Find more creative posters in My Modern Met Store!

Gift Republic: Website | Instagram 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
