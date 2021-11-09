Home / Store

Get Ready for Your Next Trip With One of These Creative Weekender Bags

By Margherita Cole on November 9, 2021
LOQI Weekender Bags

Packing is a necessary first step before you can go on a trip. Creative brand, LOQI, however, makes stowing away your belongings a little more exciting with their line of creative weekender bags. Each one features a unique and vibrant print that will make you stand out in a crowd, no matter where your wanderlust takes you.

The Photo Ark Butterflies Weekender, for instance, was made in collaboration with wildlife photographer Joel Sartore, and celebrates the diversity of the insect kingdom with numerous images of different species of butterflies. From blue wings to red wings, this arrangement shows off the many different colors and patterns that occur in nature. All of these photos are placed against a solid black background to enhance the vibrancy of the butterflies.

Or, if you are searching for a bag based on famous art, there's the Almond Blossom Reversible Weekender Bag. It features the blue nature painting by Vincent van Gogh on one side of the bag and an outline of artwork on the other side. Likewise, the Sunflowers Bag captures the Dutch painter's iconic depiction of the yellow flower on a similarly colored bag with adjustable straps. Plus, both of these art bags are completely water-resistant and made from 100% recycled materials.

Scroll down to see these chic accessories, and head on over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Travel in style with these creative weekender bags!

 

Photo Ark Butterflies Recycled Weekender

Butterfly Weekender Bag

LOQI | $39.95

Butterfly Weekender Bag

LOQI | $39.95

 

Almond Blossom Recycled Weekender

Almond Blossom Weekender Bag

LOQI | $39.95

Almond Blossom Weekender Bag

LOQI | $39.95

Almond Blossom Weekender Bag

LOQI | $39.95

Almond Blossom Weekender Bag

LOQI | $39.95

 

Sunflowers Recycled Weekender

Sunflowers Weekender

LOQI | $39.95

 

Find more bags in My Modern Met Store!

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
