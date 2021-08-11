Home / Design / Creative Products

15+ Typography Gifts That Creatively Showcase the Power of Text

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on August 10, 2021
Typography Gifts

When it comes to art and design, experimenting with words is a unique way to creatively catch someone's attention. Whether hand-lettered or digitally rendered, text can have a powerful impact on a product. In this stylish selection of typography gifts, we present the versatility of words, punctuation marks, and everything in between.

Many products—like HereafterLA‘s wooden cards and Grace D. Chin's paper wreaths—use eye-catching text as a whimsical way to communicate messages. Others—including Dalia Shamir‘s initial earrings—employ letters as decorative details, approaching type from an artistic angle. For for those who consider themselves a typography know-it-all, why not challenge them to a game of What's Your Type: The Type Dating Game?

Regardless of aesthetic approach and conceptual intention, each product proves that some designers simply have a way with words.

Showcasing a range of unique designs, these typography gifts prove the power of text!

 

Initial Earrings

 

Wooden Card

Typography Quotes Typography Poster Typography Gifts Tattoo Typography

HereafterLA | $17.85

 

Hand-Lettering How-To

 

Empowering Paper Wreaths

Typography Quotes Typography Poster Typography Gifts Tattoo Typography

Grace D. Chin | Prices Vary

 

What's Your Type: The Type Dating Game

 

“Custom Monogram Signet Initial Ring in Helvetica

Custom Monogram Signet Letter Initial Ring Helvetica

typeberlin | $161.01

 

Personalized Crossword Poster

Personalized Crossword Poster

LEPODU | $24.71

 

Letter Light Box

 

Bracket Bookends

 

A-to-Z Alphabet Crayons

 

Personalized Family Band Art

Personalized Family Band Art

UncommonGoods | $249-$399

 

Personalized Initial Tote Bag

 

Floral Script Tattoos

Typography Quotes Typography Poster Typography Gifts Tattoo Typography

Tattly | $15

 

Intro to Calligraphy

 

DIY Typewriter Calendars

Typography Quotes Typography Poster Typography Gifts Tattoo Typography

SkyGoodies | $7.13

 

Monogram Cookie Cutters

 

Handmade Tote Bag

 

This article has been edited and updated.

