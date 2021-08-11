15+ Typography Gifts That Creatively Showcase the Power of Text

When it comes to art and design, experimenting with words is a unique way to creatively catch someone's attention. Whether hand-lettered or digitally rendered, text can have a powerful impact on a product. In this stylish selection of typography gifts, we present the versatility of words, punctuation marks, and everything in between.
Many products—like HereafterLA‘s wooden cards and Grace D. Chin's paper wreaths—use eye-catching text as a whimsical way to communicate messages. Others—including Dalia Shamir‘s initial earrings—employ letters as decorative details, approaching type from an artistic angle. For for those who consider themselves a typography know-it-all, why not challenge them to a game of What's Your Type: The Type Dating Game?
Regardless of aesthetic approach and conceptual intention, each product proves that some designers simply have a way with words.
Showcasing a range of unique designs, these typography gifts prove the power of text!
Initial Earrings
Wooden Card
Hand-Lettering How-To
Empowering Paper Wreaths
What's Your Type: The Type Dating Game
“Custom Monogram Signet Initial Ring in Helvetica
Personalized Crossword Poster
Letter Light Box
Bracket Bookends
A-to-Z Alphabet Crayons
Personalized Family Band Art
Personalized Initial Tote Bag
Floral Script Tattoos
Intro to Calligraphy
DIY Typewriter Calendars
Monogram Cookie Cutters
Handmade Tote Bag
This article has been edited and updated.
