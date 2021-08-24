Home / Gift Guide

15 Unique Bookshelf Designs to Showcase Your Reading Collection

By Samantha Pires on August 24, 2021
Unique Bookshelf Designs to Showcase Your Reading Collection

Is your reading collection feeling a bit drab or in need of a visual boost? A new bookshelf may be exactly what your unique library of books needs. We have picked out some of our favorite bookshelves and bookcases to tie your whole room together while giving you all of the storage you need.

Some of these picks are playful and fun additions that will help your favorite titles get the attention they deserve—including these illusive “floating” bookshelves and this fun “now reading” display that will keep you motivated to settle down for a night of reading. Other pieces are more geared towards tying together a particular aesthetic you have already established in your home, whether it's mid-century modern or contemporary.

If you need more books to fill up your brand-new bookshelf, you can always find your next favorite art and design read on at My Modern Met Store or via My Modern Met’s Bookshop. And once you pick the perfect bookshelf and books for your space, be sure to check out My Modern Met's other furniture recommendations—including light fixtures and lamps, coffee tables and end tables, and creative products for your home office.

Creative Bookshelves for Your Unique Books

 

A-Frame Bookshelf

 

Floating Angled Frame Bookshelf

Floating Angled Frame Bookshelf

Kirpi | $19.90

 

Staggered Cubic Shelving Bookshelf (Multiple Colors Available)

Staggered Cubic Shelving Bookshelf (Multiple Colors Available)

Tribesigns | $189.99

 

Modern Geometric Short Bookcase

 

Tree Bookshelf Display Stand

Tree Bookshelf Display Stand

Tangkula | $69.99

 

Acyclic Minimalist Magazine Table (Multiple Color Options)

 

Superhero Floating Shelf

Superhero Floating Shelf

Artori Design | $28.90

 

Faux Marble Short Bookcase

 

Mid-Century Modern Dark Walnut Bookshelf

 

Industrial Style Open Bookshelf

Industrial Style Open Bookshelf

Rolanstar | $109.99

 

Invisible Floating Bookshelves

 

Mid-Century Modern Teak Brown Bookcase

Mid-Century Modern Teak Brown Bookcase

SIMPLIHOME | $396.93+

 

Hanging Book Shelf

 

‘Now Reading’ Floating Book Shelf Display

‘Now Reading’ Floating Book Shelf Display

Printafest | $20.84+

 

Floating Corner Mount Bookshelf

Floating Corner Mount Bookshelf

JVHomeDesign | $66.43

 

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
