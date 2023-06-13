Home / Art

Artist Explores the Concept of Dual Identities in Series of Textile Portraits

By Margherita Cole on June 13, 2023
Textile Art by Gio Swaby

Gio Swaby, “Together We Bloom 3,” 2023, cotton fabric and thread sewn on muslin, 64 x 52 inches. (Courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery)

Moving to a new country can be invigorating and isolating all at once. When Bahamian artist Gio Swaby relocated to Canada, she found herself presenting a different version of herself compared to back home. Her new exhibition I Will Blossom Anyway explores the concept of dual identities experienced by immigrants with a series of self-portraits and a grid work of nine silhouettes.

“In this series, I reflected a lot on my own path and started to recognize how many parts of myself exist in the in-between spaces. In-between many cultures, being born and raised in The Bahamas, and spending much of my adult life in Canadian cities,” Swaby says. Each piece is made with a needle and thread and offers an introspective view of her journey. The use of textile materials is a nod to her seamstress mother and the traditional domestic practice of sewing. Where her art differs, however, is in the life-size scale and the slightly unfinished style of leaving loose threads and knots dangling on the portraits, elevating what is normally regarded as imperfections.

Swaby's use of thread creates pencil-like drawings that are loose and expressive. The printed fabrics add an element of eccentricity and personal style, all reflective of her identity. “In-between many selves, having experienced many versions of who I am today and feeling conflicted about which parts to share and which parts to keep hidden—who I should be at home in The Bahamas, and who I should be at home in Toronto,” Swaby continues. “This work marks an exploration of those in-between spaces and multiple selves—it is a visual manifestation of my ongoing journey of striving to approach all of these parts with acceptance and love. It is learning to embrace the dualities that exist within me through a process that emphasizes accountability and compassion.”

I Will Blossom Anyway will be on view at the Claire Oliver Gallery until July 29, 2023. Scroll down to see more textile art by Swaby.

Bahamian artist Gio Swaby explores the concept of dual identities in her series I Will Blossom Anyway.

Textile Art by Gio Swaby

Gio Swaby, “Where I know You From 4,” 2023, cotton fabric and thread sewn on muslin, 80 x 50 inches (Courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery)

The collection of textile pieces is inspired by her own journey living in Canada.

Textile Art by Gio Swaby

Gio Swaby, “Self-Portrait 5,” 2023, cotton fabric and thread sewn on muslin ,28 x 38 inches (Courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery)

She renders multiple self-portraits with a needle and thread which reflect the different versions of herself she puts forward in Canada or The Bahamas.

Textile Art by Gio Swaby

Gio Swaby, “Self-Portrait 6,” 2023, cotton fabric and thread sewn on muslin ,28 x 38 inches (Courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery)

“This work marks an exploration of those in-between spaces and multiple selves,” Swaby says.

Textile Art by Gio Swaby

Gio Swaby, “Where I Know You From 3,” 2023, cotton fabric and thread sewn on muslin, 80 x 44 inches (Courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery)

“It is a visual manifestation of my ongoing journey of striving to approach all of the parts with acceptance and love.”

Textile Art by Gio Swaby

Gio Swaby, “Where I Know You From 7,” 2023, cotton fabric and thread sewn on muslin, 52 x 62 inches (Courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery)

I Will Blossom Anyway is currently on view at the Claire Oliver Gallery in Toronto until July 29, 2023.

Textile Art by Gio Swaby

Gio Swaby, “Where I Know You From 6,” 2023, cotton fabric and thread sewn on muslin, 40 x 78 inches (Courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery)

Textile Art by Gio Swaby

Gio Swaby, “Where I Know You From 5,” 2023, cotton fabric and thread sewn on muslin, 50 x 96 inches (Courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery)

Textile Art by Gio Swaby

Installation shot of Gio Swaby's exhibition “I Will Blossom Anyway” at Claire Oliver Gallery (Courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery)

Textile Art by Gio Swaby

Installation shot of Gio Swaby's exhibition “I Will Blossom Anyway” at Claire Oliver Gallery (Courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery)

Textile Art by Gio Swaby

Installation shot of Gio Swaby's exhibition “I Will Blossom Anyway” at Claire Oliver Gallery (Courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery)

Textile Art by Gio Swaby

Installation shot of Gio Swaby's exhibition “I Will Blossom Anyway” at Claire Oliver Gallery (Courtesy of Claire Oliver Gallery)

Gio Swaby: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Claire Oliver Gallery.

