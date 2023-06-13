Moving to a new country can be invigorating and isolating all at once. When Bahamian artist Gio Swaby relocated to Canada, she found herself presenting a different version of herself compared to back home. Her new exhibition I Will Blossom Anyway explores the concept of dual identities experienced by immigrants with a series of self-portraits and a grid work of nine silhouettes.

“In this series, I reflected a lot on my own path and started to recognize how many parts of myself exist in the in-between spaces. In-between many cultures, being born and raised in The Bahamas, and spending much of my adult life in Canadian cities,” Swaby says. Each piece is made with a needle and thread and offers an introspective view of her journey. The use of textile materials is a nod to her seamstress mother and the traditional domestic practice of sewing. Where her art differs, however, is in the life-size scale and the slightly unfinished style of leaving loose threads and knots dangling on the portraits, elevating what is normally regarded as imperfections.

Swaby's use of thread creates pencil-like drawings that are loose and expressive. The printed fabrics add an element of eccentricity and personal style, all reflective of her identity. “In-between many selves, having experienced many versions of who I am today and feeling conflicted about which parts to share and which parts to keep hidden—who I should be at home in The Bahamas, and who I should be at home in Toronto,” Swaby continues. “This work marks an exploration of those in-between spaces and multiple selves—it is a visual manifestation of my ongoing journey of striving to approach all of these parts with acceptance and love. It is learning to embrace the dualities that exist within me through a process that emphasizes accountability and compassion.”

I Will Blossom Anyway will be on view at the Claire Oliver Gallery until July 29, 2023. Scroll down to see more textile art by Swaby.

