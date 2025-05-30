Home / Design / Style

Giorgio Armani Has Staged His Most Intimate Exhibition Yet in Milan

By Eva Baron on May 30, 2025
Giorgio Armani Privé: 20 Years of Haute Couture

Photo: Delfino Sisto Legnani

Ten years ago, in 2015, Giorgio Armani marked the 40th anniversary of his career by opening Armani/Silos, an exhibition space in the heart of Milan. As austere, intentional, and monumental as his haute couture, the gallery has offered indispensable opportunities to explore not only Armani’s creative vision but fashion as a whole. Now, a decade after its establishment, Armani/Silos is commemorating the moment with the ambitious Giorgio Armani Privé 2005–2025.

As a retrospective exhibition, Giorgio Armani Privé gathers pieces featured in its eponymous collection, which was first presented in Paris in 2005. That runway, according to Armani, was a defining one, establishing the designer’s voice with unprecedented clarity: here was a collection that was complementary to a prêt-à-porter wardrobe, yet distinctly elevated, elegant, and rarefied. In many ways, this exhibition is something of a homecoming, celebrating two decades of the Armani Privé collection in the designer’s home country.

Across the exhibition, Armani invites visitors to encounter what he calls “dream[s] woven from imagination and grace.” These “dreams” take the form of a glimmering pink dress with floral accents; a sleek two-piece adorned with ornate patterns; and a black gown, whose chest is emblazoned with jewels—to name only a few examples. Each garment clearly unveils the expertise behind Armani’s craftsmanship, unfolding across the entire Armani/Silos space. To complete the ethereal atmosphere, the gallery has been doused with Bois d’Encens, the emblem of the Armani Privé Haute Couture Fragrances collection, and L’Antidote has also created an original soundtrack that complements the featured pieces.

“In my haute couture collections, I express my vision of style and elegance through the art of craftsmanship and savoir-faire: only here am I free to do so without limits,” Armani remarked in a statement. “Twenty years of Giorgio Armani Privé have been an extraordinary, liberating journey. Now, I want to share it with a wider audience.”

Giorgio Armani Privé 2005–2025 is now on view at Armani/Silos in Milan through December 28, 2025.

Giorgio Armani is celebrating 20 years of his iconic Armani Privé collection at his gallery space, Armani/Silos, in Milan.

Photo: Delfino Sisto Legnani

Photo: Delfino Sisto Legnani

Giorgio Armani Privé 2005–2025 is now on view through December 28, 2025, and showcases the elegance and artistry involved in the designer’s haute couture.

Photo: Delfino Sisto Legnani

Photo: Delfino Sisto Legnani

Exhibition Information:
Giorgio Armani Privé 2005–2025: Twenty Years of Haute Couture
May 21–December 28, 2025
Armani/Silos
Via Bergognone, 40 Milan, Italy

