Bestselling Author James Patterson Awards $500,000 in Grants To Emerging Writers

Even the greatest of writers struggle with their craft. “I have rewritten—often several times—every word I have ever published,” Vladimir Nabokov wrote in his 1966 memoir Speak, Memory. “My pencils outlast their erasers.” To write, and to ultimately finish, a book is a daunting task, sometimes requiring years and even decades of rethinking, editing, and fine tuning. That’s precisely why James Patterson, one of the world’s bestselling authors, has launched his “Go Finish Your Book” campaign.

For the initiative’s inaugural cycle, Patterson awarded a total of $500,000 in grants, doling out up to $50,000 each to a dozen aspiring writers. Patterson personally chose the 12 recipients based on hundreds of submissions from writing organizations and programs across the country, including the Authors Guild, Association of Writers & Writing Programs, PEN America, and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. The winning works span several genres, ranging from memoir and literary fiction to short stories and even a graphic novel.

“I’ve always dreamed of becoming a published cartoonist, and I’m so grateful for the support, encouragement, and validation from Patterson and his team,” says Medar de la Cruz.

T Kira Maden, another grant recipient, echoes the sentiment: “In this particular moment in time, grants like these offer us writers hope—hope for a future of soulfulness and compassion in storytelling, and a path to get there.”

Beyond this financial support, the grant recipients will also receive mentorship opportunities, professional resources, and encouragement from Patterson as well as his publishing partners.

“There are so many incredible stories out there that never get written because life gets in the way,” Patterson explains. “I wanted to give these writers a little time, a little space, and a push to say: your voice matters—now go finish your book.”

“Go Finish Your Book” fits neatly into Patterson’s previous activism and involvement within the literary community. After all, the novelist has given over $200 million to various programs supporting education, literacy, and the arts. His commitment to giving back should perhaps come as no surprise, given his tremendous literary chops. Throughout his career, he has won an Edgar Award, 10 Emmy Awards, the Literarian Award from the National Book Foundation, and the National Humanities Medal. He has also coauthored novels with Bill Clinton, Dolly Parton, and Michael Crichton, and conceived of such iconic characters and series as Alex Cross, the Women’s Murder Club, Jane Smith, and Maximum Ride.

“I write too many books,” Patterson adds. “But I know how hard it is to write one—and how easy it is to get frustrated and stop writing.”

To learn more about the “Go Finish Your Book” initiative, visit James Patterson’s website.

Bestselling author James Patterson has launched the “Go Finish Your Book” initiative, which has already awarded $500,000 in grants to 12 emerging writers.

James Patterson: Website | Instagram

Related Articles :

Playful Children’s Book Serves as Early Tool for Detecting Color Blindness

These “Medic Bags” Have Everything Writers Need To Work on the Go

35 Creative Gifts for Writers That Are Way Better Than an Ordinary Notebook and Pen