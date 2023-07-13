You Can Now Use Google Lens To Search Skin Conditions With Just a Photo

As technology advances, we can acquire answers to different topics in just a few seconds. While most of us will use Google Search to find what we need, Google Lens has just rolled out more capabilities to assist people's lives. One of them uses image recognition technology to help folks browse possible skin issues by snapping a photo.

This tool can potentially replace the difficulty of researching conditions with text. To get started, all one needs is a camera or a smartphone equipped with one. “Describing an odd mole or rash on your skin can be hard to do with words alone. Fortunately, there’s a new way Lens can help, with the ability to search skin conditions that are visually similar to what you see on your skin,” Google says. “Just take a picture or upload a photo through Lens, and you’ll find visual matches to inform your search. This feature also works if you’re not sure how to describe something else on your body, like a bump on your lip, a line on your nails or hair loss on your head.”

While this tool can be of great use to people who want guidance on potential skin conditions they may have, Google stresses that Lens should not be used as a replacement for a doctor and encourages users to seek professional help if they are worried about their health.

Lens has added other tools as well. Among them is the ability to translate typed or written text into over 100 languages, making it easier to understand signage in another country. Additionally, Lens can be used to identify landmarks and important institutions like the Louvre and the Smithsonian. There's also the option to research clothes you see online and shop for the same or similar-looking options.

h/t: [PetaPixel]

All images via Google.

