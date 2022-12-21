Home / Technology

Google Releases the Top Search Trends of 2022 for Every Country

By Margherita Cole on December 21, 2022
Google Year in Search 2022

Can you recall your Google searches throughout the year? With so much that happened, it can be hard to remember all of the news and pop culture that took off over the course of 12 months. After Statista released a graphic summarizing four categories of top searches, Google released a lengthy list of search trends in 2022. The Year in Search provides the top five most searched terms in numerous categories, which you can view for 58 different countries as well as globally.

Unsurprisingly, the most popular search of all was “Wordle”—the title of the word game that swept the nation in early 2022. It topped the global list as well as the trends for the United States. Coming in third of the top overall global searches was “Ukraine,” which illustrates the worldwide impact Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country has had since February 2022. Ranking fourth on the same list is “Queen Elizabeth,” who passed away in September after 70 years of service at the age of 96.

Other categories shine a light on different interests that have captured our attention over the year. For instance, the most searched recipe was Paneer pasanda, a popular Indian dish that consists of paneer sandwiches and an onion-tomato sauce. The number one searched song in the world was “Tak Ingin Usai” by Indonesian pop singer Keisya Levronka. And in the Athletes category, the top three spots in global rankings were taken by tennis giants: Novak Djokovic in first, Rafael Nadal in second, and Serena Williams in third.

Google was also asked many questions during 2022. In the United States, some of the most searched queries were “How to help,” with Ukraine and abortion rights being the top subjects. Similarly, the other popular question of the year was “How to pronounce,” with Qatar (the host country of the 2022 World Cup) and Kyiv (the capital of Ukraine) placing as number one and two, respectively.

Scroll down to watch the video of Google's Year in Search for 2022, and read Google's trends report to find more insight into global rankings and the lists for specific countries.

A new video captures Google's year in search from 2022.

h/t: [Lifehacker]

All images via Google.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
