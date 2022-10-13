Google Japan Created a Single-Row Keyboard to “Save Space”

Home / Technology

By Margherita Cole on October 13, 2022
If you work at a desk, then you know that every inch of space is vital. Between computer monitors, keyboards, lamps, and other tools, it's easy to create clutter. Well, in an effort to alleviate crowded workstations, Google Japan created a hilarious concept design for a single-row keyboard. Instead of the traditional format, where keys are arranged across several rows, this tech accessory arranges every individual key in a straight line—and as you can imagine, it's very long.

Called Gboard, this device measures an incredible 5.25 feet in length. So, even if it's only about an inch or so in width, the keyboard will likely extend past the length of an average desk, as shown in some of the concept art. “A total of 17 boards (16 boards for mounting and 1 control board) are connected in a straight line,” Google Japan engineers explain in a video. They go on to jokingly demonstrate some of the situations in which this accessory could be useful, such as two people typing on the same board, or avoiding cats from stepping on the keys.

While the prototypes Google made are visually striking, they will remain a conceptual idea and not be mass-produced for the public. However, those interested in trying it out for themselves still have an opportunity to do so. Google uploaded all of its firmware, diagrams, and drawings to GitHub. It is even possible to recreate the Gboard with a 3D printer, according to Google Japan's blog.

Watch this video to see the Gboard in action:

Gboard: Website
h/t: [Core77, Ars Technica]

All images via Google Japan.

