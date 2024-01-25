Home / Video

Watch Revealing GoPro Footage Shot by Cyclist on Streets of Pyongyang, North Korea

By Regina Sienra on January 25, 2024
view of the Pyongyang - capital of the North Korea

Photo: iggy74/Depositphotos

North Korea is imbued with an aura of mystery due to the tight restrictions that shape the life of its citizens. Even tourism is tightly controlled and the footage that makes it out is limited—especially videos depicting everyday life there. Somehow, a rare video of a bike stroll around the streets of Pyongyang has made it online, offering a peek into a regular day in the North Korean capital.

The video was most likely shot by two Indonesian tourists, who can be heard wondering out loud whether they are supposed to ride on the sidewalk or the main road. They also notice North Koreans staring at them, as they are foreigners. The 12-minute clip sees them traversing the streets as people walk around, likely during a rush hour with people traveling to or from work.

The footage shows a city with little signage and advertising. The Soviet architecture rules the skyline, with wide and clean streets. The weather seems to be chilly, as people can be seen wearing puffy jackets and scarves. While there is no date attached to the recording, those with insights regarding buildings in Pyongyang point to it being shot before 2019.

Viewers have also taken note of the vehicles on the streets, from military jeeps to vintage Mercedes-Benz cars, and even a Lexus LX 3rd generation—a more modern and luxurious automobile. According to YouTube user @urban1960, the building shown at the 3-minute mark is a university hospital. The stroll also features a clothing store, a meat restaurant, and newsstands.

Ultimately, the main quality people have noticed is how eeriely quiet the scenes are. Still, for a place we know so little about, this footage is tremendously insightful and show us a slice-of-life moment in North Korea that we rarely get to see.

A rare video depicting a bike stroll around the streets of Pyongyang has made it online, offering a peek into a regular day in the North Korean capital.

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Interview: Stunning Infrared Photos of North Korea Using Kodak Aerochrome Film

Interview: Photographer Spends Week Capturing Life in North Korea

Man Drops a GoPro off a Pier and Captures the Aquatic Creatures Who Swim By

Adorable Baby Foxes Find a GoPro and Capture Footage of Themselves Playing

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Tilt Shift Video Shows How This Technique Turns the World Into an Adorable Miniature Model
3,000 Drones Mimic Bird Murmurations in Record-Breaking Art Installation
Mouse Is Caught on Video Tidying Up a Man’s Shed Every Night
Insightful Video Visualizes and Compares the Speed of the Fastest Underwater Animals
Watch an Adorable Elderly Couple Break Into Dance in the Middle of a Food Court
Caring Pet Owner Grows Grass Without Dirt to Feed His 80 Guinea Pigs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Sir Anthony Hopkins Delivers Impromptu Piano Performance in Empty Hotel Lobby
Holiday Drone Show Recreates ‘The Nutcracker’ and Sets Two New Guinness World Records
Insightful Video Shows How Traditional Mahjong Tiles Are Made From Scratch
Insightful Animated Video Sums up 4.5 Billion Years of Earth’s History in 60 Minutes
Adorable 7-Year-Old Transforms Mother’s Day Recital Into a Spontaneous Dance Party
Watch a Group of Dolphins Swimming in Bioluminescent Waters off the Coast of California

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.