68-Year-Old Skateboarding Grandma Shreds at Local Park With Elegance, Skill, and Grace

Around the world, grandmas are typically seen as gentle, serene older women devoted to equally peaceful activities. But most people forget that they are also women with interests—many of which they can finally focus on later in life. A 68-year-old woman from China known as “Grandma Liu” is the best example of this. The senior can often be seen shredding at her local skate park with elegance and skill.

Grandma Liu got into skateboarding in February 2022, when she accompanied her daughter to pick a board. After hearing about the abilities and tricks that make up this extreme sport, she was intrigued. Despite this pastime not being something most senior ladies would pick up, let alone encourage, she gave it a go.

“I can’t sit still, and most of my friends are quite young,” she told China Youth Daily. “One day, my daughter’s friend suggested she pick out a skateboard. My daughter said, ‘Mum, let me show you something new,’ and I replied, ‘Sure!’ As soon as I saw it, I thought, this looks like so much fun! I tried it once and didn’t fall. Then my daughter encouraged me to learn.”

During her first attempts, she would lose her balance, trip, and get hurt, but that didn't stop her. Despite the setbacks, Grandma Liu got back on the board every time. With practice, she mastered the board in a uniquely stylish way, earning her the nickname of “Chasing Wind Girl” among her fellow skaters. Despite her current skill level, she always wears protective gear, as a fall at her age could inflict more harm than it would on a younger skater.

Grandma Liu, who lives in Chengdu, Sichuan province, has grown into a star on Chinese social media thanks to her fearlessness. What she appreciates the most out of this are her mother-daughter skateboarding sessions, which have strengthened their bond. Ultimately, her love for skateboarding is proof that curiosity and passion have no age. “Reject labels, be a versatile granny!” she says. “Grannies can be both sweet and cool!”

