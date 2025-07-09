You Can “Rent a Grandma” in Japan To Learn How To Cook and Break up With a Boyfriend

According to Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, in 2023 there were 9.1 million workers aged 65 or older. This means one in four seniors were still in the workforce, looking for extra income to supplement their pensions. This is particularly hard for older women, many of whom don’t have a college degree or work experience. In an effort to support these seniors, a company has set up OK Obaachan, which means “Ok granny,” and allows people to “rent” a grandma for an hourly fee.

OK Obaachan is run by Client Partners, a company that finds job opportunities for women of all ages and skills and has defined itself as a “women-only handyman company.” The OK Obaachan division is made up of about a hundred ladies aged 60 to 94. To join this program, all the women need is the wisdom they’ve accumulated over their life.

“There are many people who want to contribute to society even as they get older,” says the company. “And in fact, the experience and abilities of older people are of great use to society.”

There’s a myriad of things people rent a grandma for. The most common include teaching them how do chores, babysit, or just have someone to listen to them. Many call on these grandmas for advice on things like getting along with relatives or a broken heart. They also lend their elegant penmanship to write things by hand, cook hearty homemade meals, and can be hired to knit or sew a garment.

They’re open to more random tasks as well. The OK Obaachan site lists things their grandmas have done and could do. For example, they can mediate family disputes, help break up with a boyfriend, teach a new mom how to raise a kid, and provide support to gay men coming out to their families. Someone rented a grandma when they didn’t have enough living relatives to join them at their wedding, while another wanted a grandma-like figure to cheer for their kid and take videos at a sports event.

The grandmas offer their services for a ¥3,300 ($22.48) per hour rate, plus an additional ¥3,300 fee to cover transportation, although it’s also subject to the location, time, and tasks. The company states that these fees are non negotiable, and the hourly wage will not be lowered just because they are seniors, out of respect for their experience and abilities.

While applications are open, not everyone can be an OK Obaachan. Client Partners says the perfect grandma is kind, committed, hardworking, and cares about the feelings of others. Additionally, they have to have an open mind, as they may have to deal with things that can be frowned upon by Japanese society, such as single mothers. This vetting process has resulted in people describing their assigned grandmas as very friendly and reliable. In turn, many of the grandmas found purpose in their missions.

“The merit of age is the ability to remain unfazed by small things,” adds Client Partners. “Their consideration for those who need it most, and while they may lack the physical strength and agility of their younger counterparts, their housework and child-rearing skills honed over years of being a housewife, their communication skills honed through relationships with neighbors and relatives, their rich life experience having endured the good and the bad, and their friendly, warm presence are all irreplaceable strengths.”

