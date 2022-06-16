Grandma Makes Amazing Gundam Models to Bond With Her Grandchildren

One grandma in Japan went above and beyond to connect with her grandchildren. Taechan, a woman in her 70s, began making Gundam models—plastic armor suits inspired by the anime Mobile Suit Gundam. Her amazing results impressed her grandchildren and sparked an unexpected passion.

Gundam suits are sold as kits by Bandai. They're sometimes called “Gunpla,” which combines the words “Gundam” and “plastic model.” Despite being sold in box sets, building these suits of armor can be complicated to make and include numerous tiny pieces that the person has to fit together. Taechan now documents her builds in YouTube videos.

During these recordings, you see her work at a desk with the manual of illustrated instructions open in front of her. Each page includes dozens of detailed steps. Taechan, however, is a patient and diligent worker and takes her time completing each step with care. Her dedication to completing these models really shows in the final product.

When Taechan shared her Gundam results and the reason for making them on Twitter, thousands of people reacted to her story. Those that are familiar with the process of making these plastic suits were floored that Taechan put in such effort, especially considering her health condition. Many also found it endearing that she went the extra mile to connect with her grandchildren. Best of all, Taechan seems to have found a new hobby for herself, too!

Scroll down to see more photos of Taechan's Gundam creations.

Taechan, a Japanese grandmother in her 70s, wanted to connect with her grandchildren through one of their hobbies.

She got to work assembling complex Gundam models by Bandai.

Even though her hands shake due to chronic illness, she managed to make many impressive plastic suits that wowed her grandchildren.

You can watch Taechan put these models together on her YouTube channel:

Taechan: Twitter | YouTube

h/t: [Grape]

All images via Taechan.

Related Articles:

Japan’s 60-Foot-Tall ‘Gundam’ Robot Can Now Walk, Kneel, and Turn Its Head

Boston Dynamics Robot Learns Impressive Parkour Moves Including Backflips

Japanese Theme Park Will Feature a Life-Sized Godzilla You Can Zip Line Into